Giants trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Packers

Isaac Yiadom

The Giants have traded CB Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Tuesday.

This comes just one day after Big Blue traded for CB Keion Crossen from the Texans, a special teamer that was a Patriots' seventh-round pick while Joe Judge was still coaching in New England. This could be a potential move to make room for him.

Yiadom played in all 16 games for New York last season, starting in 10 of them. He totaled 46 tackles, one forced fumble and five passes defended.



However, Yiadom didn't always have the best coverage, allowing a 120.1 passer rating, per Pro Football Reference. He also allowed six touchdowns on the year.



It has not been disclosed what the Giants got in return for Yiadom just yet.

