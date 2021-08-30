The Giants and Bengals have hooked up for a trade involving a pair of 2018 draft picks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are sending 2018 first-rounder to the Giants for defensive tackle B.J. Hill. Hill originally joined the Giants as a third-round pick. The Giants confirmed they are trading Hill, but not that Price is the compensation.

Price started 10 games as a rookie, but he made just nine more starts in Cincinnati and was passed on the depth chart by Trey Hopkins. The Giants have had a hard time finding experienced depth on their line, which likely explains their interest in Price.

Hill started 17 of the 48 games he played for the Giants. He had 116 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the NFC East club.

Giants trade B.J. Hill to Bengals for Billy Price originally appeared on Pro Football Talk