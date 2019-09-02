Giants trade B.J. Goodson to Packers, sign David Mayo

The Giants announced they were waiving linebacker B.J. Goodson in order to sign linebacker David Mayo on Monday morning, but the move didn’t become official and they’re taking Goodson off the roster in a different way.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are trading Goodson to the Packers. There’s no word on compensation, but a conditional late-round draft pick would seem to be a likely return given the fact that Goodson was already well on his way out the door. There’s also no word on which Packers player will cede his roster spot to the new arrival.

Goodson was a 2016 fourth-round pick and played 37 games with the team over the last three seasons. He made 20 starts over the last two years and recorded 114 tackles, a half-sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Mayo spent the last four seasons with the Panthers and signed with the 49ers as a free agent this offseason, but failed to make the team on Saturday. He was drafted in Carolina when current Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman held the same post with the Panthers. He has primarily played a special teams role over the course of his career.