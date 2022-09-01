Giants trade for Astros outfielder Lewis Brinson, former top MLB prospect

Giants acquire former top prospect Brinson from Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants added to their outfield depth on Thursday by completing a trade with the Houston Astros for Lewis Brinson.

The move first appeared on the MLB transactions page.

Brinson was eligible to be traded because he is on a minor-league deal and hasn't appeared on a big league roster or injured list this season. There is no report on what the Giants gave up in the trade.

Early in his career, Brinson was considered one of the most promising prospects in all of baseball. A first-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 MLB Draft, Brinson was ranked by MLB.com as a top-30 prospect in three straight seasons from 2014-16 before making his big league debut in '17.

Brinson was the centerpiece of a few notable trades over the years. In 2016, he was sent from the Rangers to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Jonathan Lucroy blockbuster deal. Following the 2017 MLB season, Brinson was packaged with three other Brewers prospects to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Christian Yelich, who went on to be named the NL MVP the following summer.

Brinson's production at the plate has never lived up to his prospect rankings, however. In 341 career games, Brinson is batting .199/.248/.323 with 25 home runs and 313 strikeouts. He has appeared in 85 games this season for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys and is hitting .299/.356/.574 with 22 homers.

Brinson will begin his Giants tenure with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

