Giants have tough decisions coming as GM Joe Schoen maneuvers salary cap mess

Joe Schoen cropped 3/1/22

INDIANAPOLIS -- The first two cuts that Giants GM Joe Schoen made didn’t put much of a dent in his salary cap mess. He wants to clear $40 million off the Giants’ bloated books. After cutting tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker, he’s still got $32.9 million more to go.

That means a lot of “tough decisions” are coming -- some in the next 11 days, and more in the next few months -- including everything from pay cuts to actual cuts, and possibly even trades. And there is a lot of moving pieces for Schoen to consider, as he tries to figure out the best way to trim the fat off the cap without completely gutting the team.

“It’s kind of. ‘If this happens, then this,’” Schoen said earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. “There’s a lot of contingency plans that weigh on some of the decisions that we’re going to make.”

That’s why he’s only made the first two cuts so far. Some of the others on deck are players who could be saved if they’re willing to take a pay cut, or if the Giants are able to find enough cap space elsewhere to keep them on the team. The prime example of that is receiver Sterling Shepard, who has been told he will need to accept a pay cut to stay, a source confirmed.

Shepard has a cap number of $12.5 million for 2022, which is far too much for a player coming back from a torn Achilles. Though the sides haven’t exchanged numbers, the Giants are likely to ask him to cut his salary from $8.475 million to close to the league minimum, in exchange for some incentives and cancelling the final year of his contract so he can hit free agency next March. They could potentially save $7 million in cap space if he accepts. And if not, they could clear $8.5 million by cutting him and designating him a June 1 cut.

The Giants, of course, would prefer to keep him, to possibly give quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon. They feel similarly about middle linebacker Blake Martinez, who is returning from a torn ACL and has a cap number of $14 million. The Giants are expected to approach him about cutting his $8.4 million salary. If not, they would likely cut him and clear $8.5 million of their books.

Story continues

Sterling Shepard of the Giants scores a first half TD as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ to play the New York Giants in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021.

If just one of them accepted a pay cut, the Giants would be under the cap in time for the start of the new year. If both of them do it, they’d even have a little wiggle room to spend some money in free agency. But more is still needed because they need operational expenses for during the season, money for their practice squad, and what Overthecap.com estimates will be $12.5 million in cap space for their draft class.

They also have to replace the players they cut, fill holes at tight end and, of course, along the offensive line. All that is why Schoen settled on $40 million, which truth be told might only barely be enough.

And that’s why possibly trading cornerback James Bradberry is in play -- because his cap number is an unmanageable $21.8 million and a trade would clear $12.1 million of that off the books. It’s also why Schoen refused to rule out trading running back Saquon Barkley, since all of his $7.2 million cap number could be dealt away.

Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants do have other players they could cut, like punter Riley Dixon (which would clear $2.8 million), tight end Kaden Smith ($2.5 million) and center Nick Gates ($2.1 million). And they also have some expensive contracts they could restructure -- like those of defensive end Leonard Williams, receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Schoen, though, said restructuring deals was a “last resort” because it pushes cap charges into future seasons, which is basically how the Giants got into their current mess.

“I would rather not if we don’t have to,” Schoen said. “Eventually you have to pay the piper.”

But before they do anything, they need to go one step at a time. They need to first see who will accept a pay cut and who won’t and find out if any of their expensive assets are actually tradeable. If they can’t trade Bradberry, for example, they face a tough decision: Cut their best cornerback to clear the cap space and get nothing in return, or keep him and cut other players so they have enough room to keep Bradberry on the team.

“It’s the contingency plans,” Schoen said. “Literally we have A, B, C, D, and E, and you’ve got to wait for the first shoe to fall before you make the next decision.”