Giants top prospect Marco Luciano has epic bat flip on electric homer

Luciano has epic bat flip on electric homer in championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants' 2022 MLB season hasn't gone as planned and now San Francisco will look toward the future.

Shortstop Marco Luciano is one of the top prospects the Giants have high expectations for and he could bring some swagger to San Francisco's lineup down the road.

On Tuesday, the Giants' High-A affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds, were down 3-1 in Game 2 of the Northwest League Championship against the Vancouver Canadians when Luciano hit a three-run home run, culminating in an epic bat flip.

The Emeralds would come away with the 6-5 win, taking a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays' High-A affiliate.

MLB.com has the 21-year-old as the Giants' No. 1 prospect, with an estimated time of arrival of 2023, but that always is subject to change. Nonetheless, if the young shortstop continues to perform as he did on Tuesday, Luciano could receive a promotion sometime next season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast