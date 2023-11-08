Giants’ Tommy DeVito will start in Week 10 vs. Cowboys

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has named Tommy DeVito the team’s starting quarterback for this Sunday afternoon’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Tommy DeVito will start this week, per Brian Daboll. Matt Barkley the backup.#giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2023

DeVito has played in relief over the past two weeks. Against the Jets in Week 8, he replaced Tyrod Taylor, who left the game in the first half with a rib injury.

This past week, DeVito entered the game in the second quarter after starter Daniel Jones left the game with a torn right ACL.

Taylor is on short-term IR and could return in three weeks. Jones’ season is over as he will have surgery to repair the ACL.

Daboll has not named DeVito as the team’s long-term starter as the Giants could turn to Barkley — or even recently signed Jacob Eason — at some point to assume the role. It’s just that DeVito right now has the most experience running this offense at the moment.

#NYGiants Dabol – devito has been here longer and knows the playbook…dpne everything asked and prepares to play….. — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) November 8, 2023

According to veteran Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton, DeVito will be the first rookie free agent quarterback to ever start a regular season game for the Giants in a non-strike year since the common draft was implemented in 1967.

