Giants' Tommy Devito shows continued growth, improvement in first NFL win

Things didn’t quite go as expected for Giants quarterback Tommy Devito in his first career NFL start last week against the Cowboys.

Devito completed just 14-of-27 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt, tossed his third career interception, and was sacked five times in a 49-17 road loss.

Despite the poor numbers, though, the Giants were left encouraged with the undrafted rookies effort against the ferocious Dallas defense. Head coach Brian Daboll rewarded him with another start this week against the Commanders, and it worked out in his favor.

The undrafted rookie bounced back in a big way, shaking off the poor outing to snap Big Blue’s three-game losing streak with a 31-19 win, and earning his first career win.

“He did a lot of good things,” Daboll said postgame. “We said during the week that he’s been improving. There’s still a lot of work that needs be done, but he’s been putting the work in. He did a lot of good things today and made some good plays.”

“Tommy didn’t flinch at all,” running back Saquon Barkley added. “If you’re in the National Football League you’re not here by accident. Every week he’s been getting better and better and that’s just how it is for anybody, I’m happy he was able to get his first win today.”

Despite facing constant pressure behind a makeshift offensive line, Devito connected on 18-of-26 passes for a career-high 246 yards. He also tossed three touchdowns, two of which went to Barkley.

“It means a lot for this team,” Devito said following his first career win. “Not the season we wanted but to come back each week and continue to work and study and practice hard. After the past couple of weeks not getting the result we wanted, getting the result means a lot.

“Great play calls by Kaf, great execution by everyone on offense, and defense and special teams held their own and some which made our jobs easier.”

After a bit of shaky start to his NFL career, Devito has shown tremendous growth over the past few weeks. The Syracuse product is the first rookie in franchise history to throw five touchdowns over his first two career starts.

Though fans have already turned their focus towards the Giants’ position in next year’s draft after a lost season, Devito and the rest of the team remain focused on stacking wins.

“When things are going right, it's a lot of fun. It feels like you’re playing the game you played as a little kid,” he said. "My job is to help win football games and to play to the best of my ability and help put my teammates in situations to win and be successful.

"That’s my mindset every week, that’s the teams mindset every week, and that’s what we’re going to continue to try to do."