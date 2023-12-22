Giants’ Tommy DeVito files for two notable trademarks

The Tommy DeVito fame train just keeps rolling on. The New York Giants rookie quarterback, the New Jersey native who has captured the hearts and souls of local fans, is beginning to realize his value and is beginning to capitalize on his fame.

DeVito recently applied to trademark two of his nicknames in order to cash in on his sudden celebrity.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has filed new trademarks for: 1. TOMMY CUTLETS

2. PASSING PAISANO The filings claim that DeVito plans to sell branded: ➡️Decals

➡️Clothing

➡️Pasta

➡️Pizza

➡️Tomato sauces

➡️Energy Drinks …and more 👇#tommycutlets #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/byCAZSMJ2w — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) December 21, 2023

DeVito became the Giants starting quarterback last month after injuries to the teams’ top two signal callers — Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor — left the team to turn things over to him.

DeVito responded by winning three straight starts and basically revitalized the disappointed fan base and certainly saved some jobs along the way.

Throw in his colorful backstory, family, and agent and his legend has been growing by the day. It’s only right for him to seek to capitalize on the moment.

