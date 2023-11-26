Giants QB Tommy DeVito explains 'surreal' first home start, win

The last time Tommy DeVito took the field at MetLife Stadium, he did so as a member of Don Bosco Prep playing for the high school state championship.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old undrafted rookie returned to the same turf field in East Rutherford, N.J., as the starting quarterback of the Giants.

A week after picking up his first career win, DeVito put together another strong performance to help Big Blue secure their second straight victory, this one a 10-7 barnburner over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

“I was just enjoying it, it was a lot of fun,” DeVito said. “Any game after a win is awesome, but to be able to do it here at home for my first time is surreal, I’m going to enjoy this moment.”

DeVito didn’t quite put together the stats he did last week against the Washington Commanders, but he took care of the ball on a cold and rainy afternoon, and did enough to secure the victory.

The reigning Rookie of the Week completed 17 of 25 passes for 191 yards and touchdown to WR Isaiah Hodgins just following the two minute warning. He now has six scores since taking over as the Giants’ starting QB three weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys.

DeVito has taken the football world by storm with his improved play over the past few weeks, and he’s certainly left his teammates and coaches impressed.

“He’s played two good games in a row,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s made good decisions, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s made all the necessary throws. He’s just done his job the way a quarterback needs to do his job to help us win.”

“I’m really proud of him and what he’s done,” fellow rookie Jalin Hyatt added. “Belichick is a great coach, we knew they were going to come in disguising a lot, but Tommy played a great game. We’re just following him, he’s the quarterback.”

Entering the bye week riding consecutive wins, DeVito feels the Giants are finally starting to get into a rhythm on both sides of the ball.

“It’s a good way to go into it,” he said. “To have two back-to-back good showings, we’re really starting to get some energy and swagger back across the team. It was really important to get this win going into the bye week.”