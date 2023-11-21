Giants’ Tommy DeVito among nominees for NFL’s Rookie of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been named among the nominees for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week after his performance in the team’s 31-19 win over the Commanders.

DeVito performed well enough to earn his first career victory Sunday afternoon.

Despite being sacked nine times by the Washington defense, the Syracuse product was cool and collected throughout the contest, completing 18-of-26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished with the highest passer rating (137.7) of any undrafted free agent since 1967.

After a bit of a shaky start to his NFL career, the 25-year-old has shown tremendous growth over the past few weeks, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to throw five touchdown passes over his first two starts.

"He did a good job of picking up our offense," head coach Brian Daboll said. "He operates well in the pocket. He's got quick feet, throws with anticipation and timing and he's instinctive. He does a good job of seeing defenders and seeing the process. He's a good young player to work with and develop."

The other nominees for this week include Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Packers WR Jayden Reed, and LB YaYa Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can vote for DeVito here.