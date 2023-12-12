Giants’ Tommy DeVito among NFL's Rookie of the Week nominees after late-game heroics against Packers

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week after his late-game heroics in Monday night’s thrilling 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The undrafted free agent continued to look calm, cool, and collected throughout the victory.

After Jordan Love and the Pack drove down the field to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, DeVito led Big Blue on an eight-play, 57-yard drive which was capped off by a game-winning Randy Bullock field goal as time expired.

DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and an eight-yard touchdown strike to Isaiah Hodgins. He was particularly efficient in the second-half, recording more than half his passing yards and just one incompletion on 11 attempts.

Perhaps most impressively, though, he showed better pocket awareness than he has in recent weeks, taking no sacks on the night while rushing 10 times for 71 yards.

DeVito is 3-1 since stepping in as the starter and his three straight victories have propelled the Giants back into the playoff picture. He’s turned the ball over just once during that span and has recorded a passer rating of over 100 in all four games.

“The kid's done a good job,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s improving and still has stuff to work on, but he’s a young player doing the right things and making the most of his opportunity. He earned the right to play today and he earned the right to play next week.”

This is DeVito’s second time nominated for the award. He was voted as the Rookie of the Week back in Week 11 following his first career win over the Commanders. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt took home the honors a week later after his strong performance against the Patriots.

The rest of the nominees this week are Vikings LB Ivan Pace, Titans QB Will Levis, RBs Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons and Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey.