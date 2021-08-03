Giants’ Todd Davis retires, Blake Martinez activated
The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Todd Davis over the weekend but his stay in East Rutherford was short-lived.
Similar to Kelvin Benjamin, who was released last week and subsequently returned to Florida indicating that his NFL career was over, Davis decided that he needed just a sip of Giants camp to call it quits.
The Giants announced on Tuesday that Davis has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list.
Meanwhile, the Giants also announced that linebacker Blake Martinez and safety Joshua Kalu have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Martinez was in pads at the start of Giants practice, although head coach Joe Judge acknowledged that the defensive captain would be on somewhat of a pitch count.
“He won’t take every rep that he’d normally take,” Judge told reporters.
Finally, the Giants placed wide receiver Derrick Dillon the Reserve/Injured list.