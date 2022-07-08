The biggest news of the Giants offseason came when they hired General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll and there’s a lot of interest in seeing how their fingerprints impact a team that’s been one of the league’s biggest losers in recent years.

One place where they have already made an impression is at tight end. Evan Engram left as a free agent and Kyle Rudolph was released, which leaves the team without any tight ends who finished last season on the roster. They didn’t make any splashy moves to restock the position group, either.

Jordan Akins and Ricky Seals-Jones arrived as free agents while Daniel Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round, but the players don’t think that the lack of fanfare means they won’t be productive this year.

Seals-Jones noted Daboll’s work with Dawson Knox in Buffalo and that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was in Kansas City with Travis Kelce before asking “why not here” when it comes to these tight ends. Akins has a similar view.

“I kind of followed these guys in previous years when I was in Houston. I loved the way they used their tight ends,” Akins said, via the team’s website. “Down the field, not just in the flat. They put them in successful places and they give them a lot of opportunities to make plays. That’s what I’m here for, just the opportunity to make plays. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to suit up.”

With Jones and running back Saquon Barkley facing uncertain futures and questions at offensive line and wide receiver, the tight end spot doesn’t get a lot of attention around the Giants. If that changes on the field, it will probably a good sign for the overall offense.

Giants tight ends see “a lot of opportunities to make plays” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk