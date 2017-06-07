Giants tight end Evan Engram developing chemisty with Eli Manning during OTAs

The New York Giants raised more than a few eyebrows when they selected Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He is more of a receiver than a traditional tight end. In addition, critics thought the Giants should’ve spent their first-round pick to upgrade their offensive line. Still, Engram’s size, speed, route running, and pass catching ability proved to be too good for the Giants to pass up.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: June 4 through June 10

Monday Night Football: ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to Monday Night Football

Roger Lewis: Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis arrested and charged with OVI

Eli Apple: Giants cornerback Eli Apple running faster than ever despite gaining weight

Antonio Pierce: Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce joins coaching staff as intern

Jerome Lane Jr.: Giants sign undrafted free agent Jerome Lane Jr.

College Football Hall of Fame: Six former Giants on ballot for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Rhett Ellison: Rhett Ellison signing key to Giants offense in 2014

The addition of Engram makes the Giants offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL entering the 2017 season. Engram’s speed is a potential matchup problem for any safety or linebacker charged with covering him. He is a good complement to the wide receivers corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and Brandon Marshall.

During organized team activities (OTAs), Engram has been developing chemistry with quarterback Eli Manning.

Engram and Manning both played collegiately at Ole Miss. The two worked out together long before Engram heard his name called by the Giants on draft night. Now, Engram is wowing the coaching staff with a plethora of catches from No. 10.

Engram is an improvement over a tight end group that only had three touchdowns in 2016. It is unrealistic to expect eye popping numbers from Engram as a rookie. He will not be on the field to block during running downs, that’s why the Giants acquired Rhett Ellison in free agency.

The Giants’ wide receivers will naturally get many of Manning’s targets. The Giants’ running backs are, for the most part, capable receivers. If history is any indicator, Engram should get between 30 and 50 catches during his rookie season. Should he catch more than 50 passes, it would mean someone is not productive (or he just that good).

Right now, the only thing that matters is the chemistry Engram is developing with his quarterback.

The post Giants tight end Evan Engram developing chemisty with Eli Manning during OTAs appeared first on Cover32.