Giants tight end Darren Waller retiring from NFL

The wait is over. New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Sources: #Giants TE Darren Waller has informed the team he plans to retire, walking away at the age of 31 after just one season with NYG. Waller hasn’t attended workouts, and the team had known for some time he may not play. Now, he’s officially let them know before minicamp. pic.twitter.com/1ZTmj1VX2m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2024

The much-expected and highly anticipated announcement came after months of hedging on both sides. The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler cited several reasons for his decision, mainly health and personal.

Waller recently entered into a divorce from his wife of barely a year, WNBA star Kelsey Plum, and has been battling a chronic hamstring issue that once again kept him off the field for weeks at a time last season.

Waller was acquired by the Giants in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2023 in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Waller, a nine-year veteran who began his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, played in just 12 games for Big Blue last season, starting 11. He hauled in 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown.

Waller’s retirement frees up approximately $11.6 million in cap space for the Giants as he was scheduled to make $10.5 million with a $14.1 million cap number. The move will now only cost the Giants $2.5 million in dead cap money.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire