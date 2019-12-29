Giants tie Eagles on Golden Tate 20-yard catch early in third quarter

The Eagles are fighting for their playoff lives. The Giants continue to get in their way.

The Giants tied the game 10-10 with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter on a 20-yard pass from Daniel Jones to Golden Tate. It capped a 10-play, 76-yard drive to open the second half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Giants converted a fourth-and-one from the Philadelphia 37 on a 17-yard run by Jones.

Jones now is 15-of-26 for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Kaden Smith has five catches for 72 yards.