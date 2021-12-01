Giants, three veterans agree to 2022 contracts; three roster spots opened

Giants open three roster spots, agree to terms with three vets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Giants work to fill out their rotation before a likely roster freeze, they cleared out three roster spots on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Sam Delaplane, left-hander Joe Palumbo and outfielder Luis Gonzalez were non-tendered, with the club also agreeing to one-year contracts with John Brebbia, Jarlin Garcia and Austin Slater that will keep the sides away from arbitration. The Giants tendered contracts to Mike Yastrzemski, Darin Ruf, Curt Casali and Dominic Leone, although they did not agree on terms, meaning all four could head to arbitration if deals aren't reached before spring training.

The end result of all of the shuffling was that the Giants have spots for two long-rumored additions, and one more free agent.

Alex Wood and Alex Cobb look set to join the rotation before rosters potentially freeze on Wednesday night. There is an overwhelming likelihood of a lockout, which pushed the non-tender deadline up to Tuesday. The Giants had already taken care of what would have been their toughest cut, DFA'ing Alex Dickerson last week. He has since been released.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Slater will receive $1.85 million in 2022, Garcia will get $1.725 million, and Brebbia will get $837,500. The Brebbia reunion was the only one that didn't seem like a lock throughout the process, if only because the Giants already have so much right-handed bullpen depth and had been low on available 40-man spots.

The 31-year-old could end up carving out a big role in 2022, though. Brebbia had a 3.14 ERA in three seasons with the Cardinals but the Giants signed him as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Brebbia got back from the procedure quickly and predictably struggled with his command in 18 appearances last season, but pitchers tend to be much better their second year back, and Brebbia could end up being a valuable piece in the middle innings.

None of the three players let go on Tuesday has played for the Giants. Delaplane is a local who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and the Giants figure to have a good shot at keeping him in the organization. Gonzalez was added in a nifty move in August and also is coming off season-ending surgery. Palumbo was claimed earlier this month.