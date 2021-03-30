Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Pro day results shake things up

Ralph Vacchiano
·5 min read
Jaelan Phillips in UCLA uniform
Jaelan Phillips in UCLA uniform

They have found their No. 1 receiver and No. 2 cornerback, taking their two biggest needs off the board. If they hadn’t done that, the Giants would’ve absolutely had to target those positions in the first round of the NFL draft.

Now, their possibilities are wide open.

At least they’re mostly wide open. They do still have needs – edge rusher, for example, and along the offensive and defensive lines. But at least they now have options when they make the 11th overall pick in the draft.

There’s less than one month to go now, so the focus is beginning to narrow. Here’s a look at what the Giants might be thinking with my latest three-round mock draft, version 5.0:



First round (11th overall) – Miami DE/LB Jaelan Phillips

The Giants may have opened up their first-round possibilities by signing a receiver and a cornerback, but they do still have one gaping hole. And many people around the league believe the Giants are just a dangerous edge rusher away from being a real playoff contender, which is why Giants GM Dave Gettleman won’t be able to pass one up in the draft.

The bad news is that this isn’t a great pass-rushing class. The good news, though, is that the Giants might be able to get the best edge rusher with the 11th overall pick. And that is increasingly looking like it will be the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Phillips.

He had a dazzling Pro Day on Monday, which may have vaulted him ahead of his more heralded teammate, Gregory Rousseau. He ran a 4.56 in the 40, had a 10-foot, five-inch broad jump and did the short shuttle drill in 4.12 seconds. Those numbers had more than a few talent evaluators comparing him to Joey Bosa.

He’s a little light on experience, though, with eight sacks in his first year as a starter after transferring from UCLA. He’s also a far better pass rusher than he is a run defender, and he might need to add a little weight. But what the Giants need right now is someone to rush the passer either from behind Leonard Williams or on the opposite side.

Putting an athlete like Phillips with that kind of speed out there would make the Giants’ defense a lot better. After his Pro Day performance, though, it remains to be seen if he’ll even get all the way to 11. The medical re-check in Indianapolis next week could be key for him. He had a ton of injury issues at UCLA in 2017-18 and even pondered retirement. But he showed he was healthy when he played all 10 games in Miami last year.

(Previous picks: Miami DE/LB Gregory Rousseau; Alabama WR DeVonta Smith; Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle; Rousseau)


Second round (42nd overall) – Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood

The Giants like the young offensive linemen they’ve accumulated, but they’re not 100 percent sure they’ve got future starters in all spots. That’s particularly true at guard, where Shane Lemieux is raw and Will Hernandez is entering the last year of his contract. It also remains to be seen what they have in right tackle Matt Peart.

So it seems likely they’ll take another young lineman in the first two days, and the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Leatherwood could be ideal since he has experience as both a tackle and a guard. The Giants could let him work at both in the spring and summer and then plug him in where he fits best for now, with the possibility of moving him in the future.

It’s debatable whether he’s a better guard or tackle. He needs work in his pass protection, but was a highly-graded run blocker. And he's got the athleticism to be strong at either spot. He proved that by putting on a show at his Pro Day, running a 4.96 in the 40 while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 10 inches in the broad jump – ridiculous numbers for a man his size.

(Previous picks: Ohio State G Wyatt Davis; Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari; Tulsa LB Zaven Collins; LSU WR Terrace Marshall)



Third round (76th overall) – Boston College TE Hunter Long

The Giants are committed to Evan Engram as their starter in 2021 and they just signed veteran Kyle Rudolph to be their second tight end. They also re-signed blocking tight end Levine Toilolo and they still have Kaden Smith. So why add one more tight end to the mix?

It’s not as crazy as it seems when the future is considered. Engram is in the final year of his contract and probably needs to show the Giants he’s fixed his drop and reliability issues before they even think about a long-term contract. Meanwhile, Rudolph is 31 and the foot injury Giants doctors discovered will require surgery and, no matter how optimistic they are, there’s no guarantee he won’t miss training camp or even games.

So think of the 6-foot-5, 253-pound Long as insurance for Rudolph and a possible future replacement for Engram. He has decent speed (4.65 40-time in his pro day) and really good hands. He caught 57 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles. He needs work on his blocking, and maybe a little more size, but he can be a reliable weapon in the passing game, even if he’s needed right away.

(Previous picks: USC DT Jay Tufele; Georgia CB Eric Stokes; Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg; Stanford OT Walker Little)

