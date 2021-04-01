Giants ‘think the world’ of QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are unwavering in their support of third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. From head coach Joe Judge to general manager Dave Gettleman to co-owner John Mara, the sentiment from top to bottom remains the same.

That hasn’t prevented the trio from being peppered with questions about Jones at every turn, however. And that remained true on Wednesday when Mara was pressed to set some benchmarks for Jones in 2021.

Mara refused, but did offer up some continued optimism when it comes to Jones, his development and what the team expects from him down the road.

“We think the world of Daniel in this building, I think I’ve said that publicly before, I know our coaches feel very strongly about him. We want to see him take the next step,” Mara said. “I don’t have any specific benchmarks other than let’s win some more games.

“I think he will have a better team around him this year than he’s had in previous years, so we certainly expect him to take the next step, but I’m not going to put any specific benchmarks on him right now. I just want to see him continue to improve because I do think he has what it takes to be a long-term winner in this league.”

Earlier this week, Mara was even more emphatic when talking about Jones, suggesting that he could very much take the Eli Manning route and win the Giants multiple Super Bowl titles.

That belief is why Mara was willing to open the checkbook for the team’s second consecutive spending spree, this time with more of an emphasis on getting Jones some quality offensive playmakers.

“I think surrounding Daniel with more weapons was certainly a priority coming into this offseason, but that would be true no matter who the quarterback is. You always want to put as many weapons on the field as possible,” Mara said. “It’s becoming more and more of a passing league, and we saw an opportunity to add some guys who have some unique talent and hopefully it’ll pay off for us.”

The Giants are far from a finished product, Mara says, but they’re heading in the right direction behind Daniel Jones.