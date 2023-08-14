Giants teammates praise Daniel Jones as confident and poised on the field, leader off it

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) line up during training camp. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Jones took a big leap last season for the Giants, leading the team to a playoff berth and their first playoff win in a decade. As the quarterback gets set to build on that success, his teammates praise him for the poise and growth he's shown on the field and his leadership and work ethic off it during training camp.

Safety Xavier McKinney has seen a “smarter” QB using his experience of having seen more coverages over the years and diagnosing the tricks they are using to “mess with your head” and beat them.

“He’s been picking up on that super well throughout this offseason,” McKinney said after practice on Monday.

“He’s poised, man. He’s confident, you can see it when he plays,” he added, “you can see it in the locker room, you can see it everywhere.”

Linebacker Bobby Okereke, who joined Big Blue this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, said this offseason with Jones as a teammate just “re-confirmed” his outside impressions of the quarterback.

“I got to see firsthand how competitive he was,” Okereke said of playing against Jones. “A couple of those runs, a lot of quarterbacks aren’t really putting it on the line for their team like that physically.

“Just to see the way he prepares, he’s the first guy in every day, just his leadership on the field, his conditioning, I just think he’s a great leader.”

McKinney said Jones “has been great for us in the back-end” during practice against the top defense and “he’s definitely made our offense better as a whole.”

“It’s good to see him continue to grow,” the safety said. “But knowing how he works, we see it every day, he’s one of those guys that’s a workhorse. He’s always working out, in the film room, it’s not surprising.”

But that on-field presence is only part of the picture of a still-young (Jones turned 26 in May) quarterback’s development.

“Just being a lot more talkative,” McKinney said. “Just having that energy day in and day out, we can see that, it’s contagious. We can feel it as a team and I know the offense can feel it as well. It’s just been good, man.

“Overall, I think the energy level has been high throughout the course of the offseason, just being in the locker room, just being out there with the guys. It’s been fun.

Saquon in the slot

The Giants have been lining running back Saquon Barkley out more in the slot and having him run more routes and that could present a challenge for opposing defenses.

“You gotta be alert,” McKinney said. “He’s a guy that’s gonna give people a lot of problems no matter where he’s at. But that’s what happens when you have a guy that good, a guy that talented. That’s just another piece we have.”

Okereke said he loved the new dynamic and it “makes our offense more dynamic.” The linebacker added that while San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey is a great route runner, Barkley “might be the best.”

“He’s got speed, he’s got shiftiness, his wiggle is really good, he’s just a dominant player,” Okereke said, adding with a laugh that it has been “very tough” to cover Barkley during training camp.

And this offseason wasn’t Okereke’s first chance matchup up with Barkley as he played against the Giants last season with Indianapolis. He said the message then was “don’t give Saquon any space, just cause of how dynamic and special he is with the ball in his hands with his space.”

And while the new wrinkle could be a big boost, the Giants’ defenders believe containing Barkley is a tough job no matter where he lines up.

“That guy’s one of one. It don’t get no better than him. Wherever he’s at on the field whether its lined up in the backfield, lined up in slot, lined up outside, you gotta matchup,” McKinney said.

Okereke added: “He’s a threat any time he’s on the field, he’s one of the best football players.”