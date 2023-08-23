Giants say TE Tommy Sweeney is stable and alert after "medical event" during practice

The Giants issued a statement about the condition of tight end Tommy Sweeney on Wednesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Sweeney went down and was attended to by trainers while working on a side field during practice. Head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen were among those checking in on Sweeney before he was carted off.

The team updated Sweeney's condition a short time later.

"Tight end Tommy Sweeney had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant," the team's statement said.

Sweeney signed with the Giants in March. He had 18 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in 24 games for the Bills over the last four seasons.