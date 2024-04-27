Giants take TE Theo Johnson at No. 107 in fourth round

With Darren Waller's status for 2024 still unclear, the Giants have selected a tight end in the fourth round of the draft.

At No. 107, New York selected Theo Johnson out of Penn State.

Johnson, 23, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten distinction with his performance in 2023. He caught 34 passes for 341 yards with seven touchdowns, leading the team in the latter category.

In 45 college games with 29 starts, he caught 77 passes for 938 yards with 12 TDs.

Waller has been contemplating retirement this offseason. Art Stapleton of The Record reported that Waller said on Friday that he has still not finalized his decision.