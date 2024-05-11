Giants TE Theo Johnson believes he has 'potential to be a really special player' with 'super high ceiling'

The Giants kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, officially signing No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers to his four-year, $29.2 million contract and welcoming five other draft picks, plus eight undrafted free agents.

Among the rookies in attendance was fourth-round pick TE Theo Johnson out of Penn State. Johnson has already expressed his feeling that he and the Giants were a "perfect match" for each other, and showed more confidence Saturday while talking with reporters. The 23-year-old believes he has plenty of room to grow as a player and isn't even near his full potential.

"It's really exciting for me because I think I have a super high ceiling," Johnson said. "I think I haven't even scratched the surface of what I'm capable of, so I'm really looking forward to proving every day why I'm out here."

Johnson later reiterated his belief to be able to keep improving, saying he thinks he can "be a really special player."

"I think I have tremendous room to improve, I think I can grow a lot more than where I'm at right now. I think that's why I'm so excited. I'm coming in here with a learning mindset. I want to develop respect from my teammates and my coaches. I think that's going to help me continue to grow and improve. I'm super excited to get to work and get going here because I think I have the potential to be a really special player here."

Over 45 games in four seasons at PSU, Johnson made 77 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers may not look like a lot, but head coach James Franklin's offense relies heavy on the run. The Nittany Lions averaged just 215 yards passing per game last season, while they ran for 185.2 yards per contest. Johnson even noted that he "takes pride" in his blocking ability and had to work on it a lot in college since it was "a big part" of his job.

"I think, naturally, it's something you have to work on," Johnson said. "I think when you have that right mindset when it's coached, it can be coached, but some people just have that switch that you can't coach or teach."

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) celebrates as he scores a 30-yard receiving touchdown during the second half of a NCAA football game against Massachusetts / Dan Rainville - USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson impressed scouts at the NFL Combine by running the second fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends at 4.57 seconds, trailing only Devin Culp (4.47 seconds) out of Washington, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went on to discuss his "un-coachable" traits like height, weight speed and said that for him to reach his potential, he needs to be consistent.

"I think the big thing for me is consistency, being consistent," Johnson said. "I'll flash a lot of really good things on tape, but it's putting all that stuff together every single snap that's gonna help me reach my potential."

He added: "Consistency comes from repetition, doing it a lot, and being very detail-oriented. Being very honest with yourself when you're watching film, and then having a coach that will hold you to that standard every single day and not let the little stuff slide. I think that's a big part of having consistent technique."

He then went on to tell reporters Saturday that putting on the Giants helmet for the first time was a special moment.

"It's really cool," Johnson said. "You dream of playing for an NFL team, but actually having that 'NY' on your helmet, it's a different feeling."

He was also asked about the rumors surrounding TE Darren Waller's future, and said he isn't sure what will happen, but hopes the veteran will be back next season. Johnson also noted the two tight ends have not spoken.

"I've heard stuff, I'm not sure what's going to happen," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, him being in rooms is gonna be good for everybody, so we'll see how it shakes out."