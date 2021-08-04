Giants TE Levine Toilolo suffers season-ending torn Achilles

Levine Toilolo catches a pass during practice

The Giants announced that tight end Levine Toilolo tore his Achilles during Wednesday’s training camp practice, ending the veteran’s season before it even began.

It’s never a good sign when the cart comes out for a player during practice, and that was indeed the case on Wednesday evening as the Giants held practice under the lights.

The 30-year-old has always primarily been a blocking tight end in his career, and if he made the team, he’d be behind Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph on the depth chart.

The Stanford product appeared in all 16 games with the Giants last season, making two starts. He caught just five passes for 46 yards, but he played a role in Jason Garrett’s offense.