Giants TE Evan Engram's training camp preparation on full display heading into contract year

Evan Engram makes catch during training camp

It’s a contract year, so you know Evan Engram came into Giants camp fully prepared to earn himself a new contract. Coming off a Pro Bowl season, he wants to hit the ground running and prove he’s worth an extension to remain in New York.

And though it was a Pro Bowl year, it didn’t feel like it for the tight end as the main storyline surrounding his fourth NFL season was his dropped passes. They were critical ones, often resulting in game-changing plays whether it was interceptions on good drives or sealing wins.

But that’s all in the past and Engram has looked solid through his few first practices. His speed is still there, he’s running crisp routes, and most importantly, hands are sturdy when the ball comes his way.

“I’ve definitely prepared a lot for this camp, I’ll say that,” he said when asked if he’s having his best training camp in his career thus far. “Just having the mindset of attacking each and every day, each play, each rep. That’s definitely was my motivation coming in.”

Motivation this season inherently comes from being a free agent once the 2021-22 season is up. For every player in the league in Engram’s shoes, wanting to make the best of each practice and each game is easy because it’s a matter of inking a new deal or not.

And Engram is always hard on himself, too. So there’s internal and external motivators at work.

“Things can be better actually,” Engram explained. “There’s good stuff, good film, but there’s also a lot of stuff I gotta get cleaned up. Small detail stuff, footwork in the run game, hand placement. Details in routes. Everything that comes with being a tight end. We break down really hard on ourselves.”

Oh, and the fight that occurred last week at practice involving Engram and safety Logan Ryan? That’s been in the past.

“We’re family, we’re brothers,” he said. “It’s in the past and we definitely got over it and grown from it. But, like Logan said, we get chippy out here. We’re competing and we’ve been competing ever since. It’s not going to stop.”

Engram added “that’s just Joe” when asked about the running and push-ups punishment that head coach Joe Judge dished out following the skirmish.

If anything, the fight just proved how competitive it is at Giants camp, and Engram is loving every bit of it. This Saturday, he has another checkpoint to reach in his quest for a new deal as the Giants take on the Jets in the first preseason game. No the stats don’t count, but it’s a building block to prepare for the biggest regular season of his career.

If Engram plays, he knows the goal he wants to accomplish.

“Execution,” he said quickly.

That’s going to be his goal all season long. And if he can accomplish it, the Giants offense will be better because of it. Engram is still a matchup nightmare, and alongside Kyle Rudolph, the two tight end tandem could be extremely dangerous if deployed correctly by Jason Garrett.

Engram is doing all the right things at the moment. But, as camp winds down and the regular season gets closer, that’s when the real pressure starts to build.