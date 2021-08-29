Giants TE Evan Engram exits preseason finale with calf injury

Evan Engram makes catch during training camp

Giants Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots with a calf injury.

Engram made three catches for 22 yards prior to limping off the field and heading to the locker room. He appeared to grab his calf after making a block.

The Ole Miss product dealt with a foot injury during the 2019 season, limiting him to just eight games. He came back strong in 2020, recording 63 receptions for 654 yards and one touchdown, earning his first Pro Bowl nomination.

Over four seasons with the Giants, Engram has made 216 receptions for 2,420 yards and 13 touchdowns.