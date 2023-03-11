Should Giants target recently released WR Adam Thielen?

Could the New York Giants have any interest in recently released Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Theilen?

Maybe. They are in the market for a veteran wideout or two this offseason and will be considering any and all comers. On Friday, they were out west attending Odell Beckham Jr.’s open workout.

Thielen, a 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection, was a salary cap casualty on Friday and was scheduled to earn nearly $20 million next season.

On an offense that contains quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, that is a tad too rich for the Vikings’ blood.

He and his sure hands won’t be unemployed for long. From NBC Sports Edge:

Thielen will have a chance to test the open market fresh off a year in which he posted a career-low in yards per route run. Thielen hasn’t eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark since 2018 when he went for 113-1373-9 and has totaled 1,442 yards over the last two seasons. While clearly on the decline, Thielen can still serve as a legitimate red zone threat. His 25 red zone receptions ranked second in the league last season, while five of his six touchdowns came on end zone targets.

It’s unclear how much Thielen is worth in the open market. It’s not $20 million per year, that’s for certain. How he fits in here with the Giants is another big question. They would like to spend their free agent money on a receiver that can stretch the field and that’s not necessarily Thielen’s game.

Related

Eli Manning wants to get Jerry Seinfeld on the 'ManningCast' Giants select popular wide receiver in latest Todd McShay mock draft Should Giants bring back WR Darius Slayton?

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire