Should Giants target disgruntled Cardinals EDGE Chandler Jones?

Chandler Jones

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro DE Chandler Jones requested a trade this offseason after being unhappy with his current contract situation, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

Jones is in the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal that will pay him $15.5 million this season and see him carry a $20.8 million cap hit.

While the Cardinals don't want to trade the two-time first team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, who is also expected to attend training camp starting this week, checking in with Arizona would still be very much in the Giants' best interests.

The Giants are coming off a season where they had a top-10 defense despite not having any real superstars on the roster.

Adding a player like Jones, who in his last full season (he missed most of 2020 due to a bicep injury) had 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles, to an already strong defensive unit could be what puts this team over the top.

He's already familiar with head coach Joe Judge, with the two winning Super Bowl XLIX together with the New England Patriots in 2015.

Defense is what has won championships for the Giants during their two most recent runs, with the likes of Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul leading the way off the edge.

The Giants secondary is all set with Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney, James Bradberry and newly signed Adoree' Jackson plugging up the deep end.

Blake Martinez can shore up the middle of the defense while Dexter Lawrence can ground and pound at the inside of the line, so giving Leonard Williams another threat off the edge -- especially with Lorenzo Carter coming off that ruptured achilles injury -- could give the Giants one of the best defense in the league.

Making the money work could be tricky for Dave Gettleman, with the Giants strapped for cash and only working with $2.4 million in available cap space -- the second lowest in the league.

Arizona gave J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker some expensive contracts in the last year, so another one might be too much for the organization to wrap their head around.

The Cardinals would have to be willing to accept a player back with a pretty significant salary for this to work, but if Jones wants out so badly that he can't wait until he's a free agent next season, when he can walk away from Arizona for nothing, then listening to an offer from the Giants could be in their best interest too.