Giants takeaways from Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys, including a rough second-half on defense

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a pass over New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants give up 21 straight points as they dropped their third game out of the last four.

Having lost in disappointing fashion to the Lions on Sunday, the Giants had another chance to show what they are made of in a battle of 7-3 teams at Cowboys Stadium. However, an excellent second-half offensive display from Dallas saw them come from behind for a comfortable win.

After a 6-1 start, the Giants were in danger of losing for the third time in four games but put together a solid first half to lead 13-7 at the break. However, Dallas took control in the third quarter with two Dalton Schultz touchdowns giving them an eight-point lead.

They extended the lead in the fourth quarter, dropping the Giants to 7-4 on the year. New York will now need to regroup to stay in the postseason mix.

Here are the key takeaways...

- Back in week three, the Giants struggled mightily with the Cowboys' pass rush, surrendering five sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

However, they came up with a good plan to limit Dallas to just one sack and three hits in the first half. That was despite the fact that three of their starting linemen were out due to injury.

However, Micah Parsons had two sacks in the second half.

- The Giants are also dealing with plenty of injuries in the secondary but two of the backups that were filling in stepped up with big first-half plays.

Rodarius Williams intercepted Dak Prescott in the first quarter and Darnay Holmes deflected another Prescott pass to lead to a Julian Love interception late in the half.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the makeshift secondary though as Michael Gallup had five receptions in the first half and Ceedee Lamb racked up over 100 yards with a series of big plays.



- Darius Slayton continues to impress whenever he gets an opportunity to be the top option in the passing game. His spectacular 44-yard leaping grab over two defenders set up Saquon Barkley's short touchdown and he had a few other nice plays.

Barkley was kept quiet again though. He had just 52 yards on 15 touches and dropped a key fourth-down pass near midfield with the Giants trailing by one late in the third quarter. In retrospect, that was a huge play, as Daniel Jones' pass was slightly behind Barkley.

- Could this be a breakout game for Kayvon Thibodeaux? Having entered the game with just one sack and three quarterback hits on the season, the rookie pass rusher was in the Dallas backfield all day and ended up with five quarterback hits officially. He missed a chance to cap his performance with another sack when Prescott slipped out of his tackle early in the second half though.

- Dallas suffered plenty of self-inflicted wounds in the first half as they were penalized seven times with the costliest negating a Jones interception.

However, the Giants also had a key penalty when right tackle Tyre Phillips was flagged for an ineligible man downfield penalty to negate an Isaiah Hodgins touchdown catch in the first quarter.

What's next

The Giants return home to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m.