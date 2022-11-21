Giants takeaways from Sunday's 31-18 loss to Lions, including lackluster offensive performance

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants offense failed to get anything going all day, as the team fell to 7-3 with a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Here are some key takeaways...

- After a three-play, negative four-yard opening drive, the Giants were forced to punt. The Lions took over at their own 30-yard line, and were about to punt the ball back, but Oshane Ximines was called for roughing the passer on 3rd-and-eight to keep the drive alive. Detroit continued to march down the field and took a 3-0 lead on Michael Badgley's field goal.

On the Giants' next drive, Brian Daboll elected to go for it on fourth-and-one from midfield, as Matt Breida took the jet sweep and got the first down. Daniel Jones found Breida for a gain of 16 yards, and then connected with Wan'Dale Robinson for 18 yards to reach the red zone. Jones punched it in on a designed run to get the Giants on the board, but the wind pushed the extra point wide right, as New York took a 6-3 lead.

- The Giants let up a big play on third down to Kalif Raymond on a screen, but the defense locked in and got the stop on 3rd-and-19 to force the punt. Jones connected with Isaiah Hodgins for 15 yards and then hit Kenny Golladay for a gain of 14. An ineligible man downfield penalty put a halt to the Giants drive, forcing them to punt it back to Detroit. Wink Martindale's defense made another big stop, tackling D'Andre Swift short of the first down and forcing another punt.

- No. 2 overall pick DE Aidan Hutchinson dropped back into coverage and intercepted Jones with 6:19 left in the first half. A questionable pass interference call on Micah McFadden gave the Lions the ball at the five, as Jamaal Williams punched it in to give Detroit a 10-6 lead.

After the Giants punted, Jared Goff completed it to Amon-Ra St. Brown for a gain of 32 yards and Williams busted a run for 15 yards to get Detroit back in the red zone. Williams scored for the second time to put the Lions up 17-6 with under a minute left in the second quarter. Jones and the Giants didn't go away quietly, as he found Robinson on back-to-back plays for gains of 19 and 15 yards to cross midfield, but incompletions, a delay of game, and a sack ended the drive and half.

Story continues

- The Lions received the second half kickoff and capped off a nine-play, 56 yard drive with another Williams touchdown to go up 24-6. Jones and the Giants looked like they were getting a productive drive going, but the Duke product threw his second interception of the game while trying to force a pass to TE Lawrence Cager.

- Jones used his legs on the last play of the third quarter to gain 15 yards and the first down and then completed it to Richie James for 19 yards. Breida scored from three yards out, but Graham Gano doinked the extra point to make it 24-12.

Jones hit Hodgins for a big gain of 20 yards on 3rd-and-15, and went back to him on the next play, but the WR fumbled and Hutchinson recovered it to give the Lions the ball back with about eight minutes left in the contest. Detroit RB Justin Jackson broke loose for 27 yards and was knocked out just shy of the goal line, as Swift scored to put them up 31-12. The Giants drove 75 yards as Jones hit James for a nine yard garbage time TD with 4:20 left, although the two-point conversion to Cager was no good, making it a 31-18 game.

- Jones finished the game 27-of-44 passing for 341 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, plus he recorded 50 yards on the ground and another score. Saquon Barkley had an incredibly quiet day, rushing 15 times for 22 yards. Robinson led the Giants with nine receptions for 100 yards, but left the game late with a knee injury.

Highlights

What's next

The Giants travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m.