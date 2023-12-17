Giants takeaways from Sunday's 24-6 loss to Saints, including a return of the offensive struggles

The Giants' offensive struggles returned, as they were defeated by the New Orleans Saints 24-6 on Sunday afternoon, bringing their three-game winning streak to an end.



Here are some takeaways...

- Tommy DeVito and the Giants started this game the same way they ended their last one. They appeared to be headed towards a three-and-out on their opening drive, but the Saints gifted them a first down with a running into the kicker penalty on fourth-and-one. A few plays later, including a beautiful one-handed catch from Saquon Barkley, Randy Bullock drilled a 56 yarder to give New York a 3-0 lead. The veteran kicker would come up limping after the next kick off and was later ruled questionable due to a hamstring injury.



- After that, it was all Saints for much of the contest. The Big Blue defense forced a three-and-out their first time on the field, but then Derek Carr and the Saints started to pick them apart. New York was able to get to third-and-four from the eight-yard line, but the veteran QB connected with New Jersey native Keith Kirkwood for his first touchdown of the season. The Giants kept them off the board for the remainder of the first half.

The New Orleans defense settled in, forcing back-to-back three and outs and holding the Giants offense to a combined -13 yards over their next two drives. Justin Pugh, who came into the game questionable with a calf injury, was proving to be a bit of an issue. The left guard was beat for big sacks on back-to-back drives and committed a penalty on another, ultimately stalling things out. It wasn't all on Pugh, though, as New York allowed a total of four sacks in the first half.



- DeVito had a scare during the Giants' two minute drill, taking a high hit from Saints CB Isaac Yiadom while sliding for a first down. The quarterback went into the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion while backup Tyrod Taylor entered to finish the half. With Bullock banged up, punter Jamie Gillan was thrust into the kickers role, and he nailed a 40 yarder to make it a 7-6 game heading into the half.

DeVito returned on the Giants' opening drive of the second half, but the Saints defense was proving to be too much for them. New York went three-and-out on their only two drives of the third quarter, committing three different penalties and allowing another sack to combine for -8 yards. The Big Blue offensive line struggled all day, giving up a total of seven sacks.

- The Giants defense was simply running out of steam with Carr and the Saints moving the ball methodically down the field. They put up three consecutive scoring drives (17-0), the last of which resulted in a one-yard Jimmy Graham touchdown to help them take a 24-6 lead. New Orleans never looked back from there and held on for the commanding victory.

- After running 20 times for 86 yards last week against Green Bay, Barkley had just 11 touches for a combined 37 yards on the afternoon. New York is 4-0 on the season when their star running back runs for 50+ yards.



- Tight end Darren Waller made one big play, but otherwise wasn't much of a threat in his return from injured reserve. He hauled in a big 19-yard catch-and-run on third-and-four late in the second, but only had three other catches for a total of 40 yards on the day.



What's next

The Giants will look to rebound as they stay on the road for a divisional matchup with the first place Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day (12/25) at 4:30 p.m.