Giants takeaways from Sunday's 24-13 win over Texans, including Saquon Barkley running wild

Saquon Barkley carrying the ball vs. Texans, blue uniform

The Giants rebounded from their pre-bye week loss to the Seahawks with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Here are some key takeaways...

- The Giants defense set the tone early, forcing three straight three-and-outs. Rookie sensation Dameon Pierce, who has already proven himself as a dynamic force out of the backfield, could not get going early, as the Giants swarmed him, holding him to -1 yards on his first three carries. The Giants also gave quarterback Davis Mills no time in the pocket, with Dexter Lawrence picking up a sack to end the Texans' first drive.

- Offensively, the Giants clearly centered their game plan around the running game, as they came out of the gates using a variety of extra-linemen looks to get Saquon Barkley going. A 36-yard catch by Darius Slayton set the Giants up inside the 10 on their first possession, and a play-action pass from Daniel Jones to Lawrence Cager gave the Giants an early lead after a 10-play drive.

- On a fourth-and-one opportunity to start the second quarter, extra lineman Jack Anderson jumped the snap, negating a would-be successful QB sneak. The Giants had to punt, and Brian Daboll was none too pleased, as he ripped into Anderson and the rest of the line on the bench.

That failed chance gave the Texans some needed momentum, and a 44-yard run by Pierce, his first big run of the day, set the Texans up in the red zone. Thanks to an Adoree’ Jackson pass break-up on third down, Houston settled for a short Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal for their first points of the afternoon.

- Kenny Golladay returned to the Giants lineup for the first time since Week 4. His first target came in the first quarter, and while Jones’ throw on the run was a bit off target, Golladay got a hand on it but couldn’t pull it in, drawing some boos from the MetLife Stadium crowd.

Later, on a second-and-five, Golladay was wide open on a crossing route for an easy first down with plenty of green turf in front of him, but the ball went straight through his hands, again drawing the ire of Giants fans. Golladay played 25 of the Giants' 36 snaps in the first half, but had zero catches on two targets.

The Giants offense stalled out in the second quarter, as the home team took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

- The Giants got back into a groove on their first drive of the second half thanks to what looked like a near-disastrous play. On third-and-nine, Jones had pressure right in his face but was somehow able to hit Slayton out in the flat. A missed tackle by Jalen Pitre sprung Slayton down the sideline for a 54-yard scamper and score, turning what should have been a negative play into a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Golladay, meanwhile, did not take the field on the drive.

- Penalties were an issue for the Giants in the first half, and they committed another costly penalty in the third quarter, as Lawrence was called for roughing the passer with the Texans already driving down the field. Houston took advantage with a 12-yard touchdown from Mills to Nico Collins, cutting New York's lead to four points.

The Giants answered back right away, though, using a balanced attack through the air and on the ground. With a 26-yard pass to Isaiah Hodgins mixed in, Barkley surpassed the 100-yard mark with a steady attack, capping the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

- Big Blue led 21-10 after three, but the with the Texans threatening in a goal-to-go situation to start the fourth. The Giants defense came up with a huge play, as Leonard Williams forced a turnover with a Pierce fumble. With Lawrence coming up with another sack earlier on the drive, the Giants' front put on full display just how much they overpowered the Texans.

Houston threatened again later in the fourth, but a Mills pass to the end zone floated into double coverage, with rookie safety Dane Belton coming down with the interception. Again, it was Lawrence wreaking havoc, putting pressure on Mills and wrecking the play.

- The Texans added another short field goal to make it an eight-point game, but the onside kick attempt was unsuccessful, and the Giants were able to milk the clock and push the lead back to 11 points thanks to a 49-yard Graham Gano field goal. The Texans added a last-second field goal, but the Giants ended the day with their seventh win of the season.

Barkley finished with 152 yards on a career-high 35 carries. Jones, meanwhile, completed 13 of his 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Highlights

What's next

The Giants stay home as they host the Detroit Lions next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.