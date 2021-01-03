Giants Takeaways from Sunday's 23-19 win over Cowboys, including playoff hopes staying alive

Sterling Shepard celebrates touchdown

The Giants bent in the second half but didn’t break, holding on for 23-19 win over the Cowboys and keeping their playoff hopes alive -- at least for now. >> Box score

Eight takeaways from Sunday's game

- New York led 23-19 on the final Cowboys drive of the game, and the Cowboys marched all the way down to the six-yard line. But Leonard Williams came up with his third sack of the game to push Dallas back to the 18. On third down, Williams got to Andy Dalton again, forcing a wild throw into the end zone that Xavier McKinney picked off to seal the win.

- Or did he? Wayne Gallman cause some hearts to leap into throats after the Giants took over. He picked up what looked to be the game-clinching first down with less than a minute to play, but knocked the ball out of his own hands for a fumble. The referees conferred, then the play was reviewed, but when all was said and done the Giants did recover the fumble and came away with the victory.

- The Giants executed a nearly perfect drive on the opening possession of the game. Daniel Jones showed completed a pair of passes for 30 yards and showed some mobility out of the pocket while Gallman picked up 18 on the ground. Then, a perfectly drawn up end around to Sterling Shepard went for 23 yards and a touchdown. The drive went for 78 yards, but the lone miscue was Graham Gano’s missed extra point. Shepard finished the game with 8 catches for 112 yards and another receiving touchdown.

- The second possession was the complete opposite, as Jones and Gallman fumbled the exchange on a handoff, which the Cowboys recovered deep in Giants territory. The defense held, however, and a Greg Zuerlein field goal cut the Giants’ lead to 6-3. The Dallas defense entered the game with 10 forced turnovers in their previous three contests.

- Big Blue also took advantage of an undisciplined Cowboys team that committed a pair of post-play unnecessary roughness penalties in the first half.

- In the final stages of the first half, Jones found Dante Pettis down the seam for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 20-6 lead. Pettis had two catches for 33 yards in last week’s game against the Ravens but this score was his first as a member of the Giants. Zuerlein drilled a 57-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to make it a 20-9 Giants lead at halftime.

- The second half was an entirely different story, and it began with yet another drop by Evan Engram. With the Giants driving Engram let a ball go right through his hands, and it ended up intercepted by Donavan Wilson. The Cowboys scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it a 20-16 game.

- Engram dropped yet another pass on the next drive in nearly the exact same fashion, which would have gone for a big gain. Instead, the Giants punted and the Cowboys picked up another field goal, and all of a sudden it was just a one-point game. But somehow, some way, the Giants held on for the victory.

The Giants (6-10) wait for the result of Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. If Washington (6-9) loses to the Eagles (4-10-1), the Giants clinch the NFC East and a playoff berth.

