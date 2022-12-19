Giants takeaways from Sunday's 20-12 win over Commanders, including Kayvon Thibodeaux's prime-time star power

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants earned their first win since Nov. 13 with Week 15's 20-12 victory at the Washington Commanders, and Kayvon Thibodeaux was a big reason why.

Six things to know from Sunday's game

1. Earlier this week, Thibodeaux said, "Prime time likes me." He proved himself right.

Thibodeaux was a force, totaling 12 tackles (three for loss), one sack and a game-changing fumble recovery for a touchdown. The scoop-and-score sequence came on a second-and-18 situation at the Commanders' own 10-yard line where Thibodeaux toyed with veteran Charles Leno Jr. off the edge and swiped Taylor Heinicke's arm.

In one motion, Thibodeaux rolled and chased down the loose ball near the goal line before picking up the pigskin before Jahan Dotson could and falling into end zone. After a first quarter where the Giants struggled mightily on offense, Thibodeaux singlehandedly ignited the 7-3 lead with 13:10 to go before the half.

2. Want proof of Thibodeaux's spark? After the Giants stalled a six-play Commanders drive for a punt on the ensuing possession and took over at their own 3-yard line they marched down the field for a playoff-worthy drive.

The Giants went 97 yards in 18 plays and 8:35, capped with a 3-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley off a direct snap through the left tackle. New York went from lifeless and down 3-0 to a commanding 14-3 lead with 1:43 left in the second quarter.

3. With the Giants clinging to a 17-12 lead at the fourth quarter's 6:13 mark, the defense delivered on a bend-don't-break stand. Thibodeaux stuffed Curtis Samuel's first-down run for one yard, Heinicke's second-down pass for Terry McLaurin went five yards and the front seven rose to the occasion on third down.

Dexter Lawrence got after Heinicke, who -- while attempting to evade pressure -- stepped up in the pocket and rolled right but lost the ball on his way down. He was initially ruled down, but further review showed that Lawrence jarred the ball loose and Leonard Williams recovered at the 14-yard line with 6:13 left.

4. Barkley was mostly bottled up but came to life on the drive after the fumble, taking four straight carries -- three for first downs on runs of 12, 15 and 14 yards -- into Commanders territory at the 42-yard line. After the fourth touch went for a 4-yard gain, Daniel Jones kept a 7-yard read right and lowered his shoulder into Washington's defender on the edge -- Danny Johnson -- to move the chains.

The Giants ran out of gas at the 32-yard line, but Graham Gano drilled a field goal to put more points on the board and lead 20-12 with 1:55 remaining. Barkley, who fueled the charge, totaled 18 carries for 87 yards (4.8 average) and one touchdown on the night.

5. The Commanders did not go away, though, quickly working into the red zone after a kickoff return to the 43-yard line. Heinicke hit Samuel for a 27-yard pass on the first play, and the Commanders soon got on the doorstep.

However, the Giants stood their ground. A fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line saw Darnay Holmes break up Heinicke's pass for Samuel with 56 seconds left.

6. At quarterback, Jones did not light up the Commanders, but he kept his performance clean and gave the Giants a chance to win. Jones completed 21 of 32 passes (65.6%) for 160 yards while adding 35 rushing -- and, most importantly, no turnovers.

What's next

The Giants (8-5-1) remain on the road for Week 16 in Minnesota. Saturday's game against the Vikings (11-3) is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.