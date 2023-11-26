Giants takeaways from Sunday's 10-7 win over Patriots, including a great defensive effort

The Giants and Patriots entered Sunday’s game with just five wins between them and New York came out on top in a low-scoring affair when rookie Chad Ryland missed a potential game-tying field goal from 35 yards with time running out.

Tommy DeVito’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins on the first play after the two-minute warning was the only score of the first half, despite the fact the teams combined to gain over 300 yards in the first half. DeVito ended up with 191 yards and a touchdown but was sacked six times.

New England benched quarterback Mac Jones at halftime after his two first half interceptions and tied the score on the opening drive of the second half with Bailey Zappe at the helm. Rhamondre Stevenson’s seven-yard touchdown run capped the drive.

Xavier McKinney was one of three Giants players to intercept a pass and his return set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead field goal with just over eight minutes remaining, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner.



Here are some takeaways...

- After extremely slow starts and strong finishes in each of their past two games, Saquon Barkley opened up with a 14-yard run on his first carry in this game, then added another 19 yards later in the first half. However, he then struggled to get anything going the rest of the way as he ended up with a season-low 52 yards from scrimmage.

- Dexter Lawrence wasn’t playing so it was no surprise that the Patriots never had much trouble running the ball and they arguably should have attempted to run more. They gained 58 yards on 13 carries in the first half and must have placed an emphasis on establishing the running game after halftime. On the first play of the second half, Stevenson went for 13 up the middle and then completed the drive with the tying touchdown on another run up the gut. New England racked up 147 rushing yards on 31 carries in all.

- With no Lawrence, the Giants needed some of their other defensive playmakers to step up and they did in the first half as Adoree’ Jackson disrupted two third down passes and Bobby Okereke set up the only score of the first half with an interception and long return. The pass rush didn’t generate much pressure against New England’s quick passing game but Jihad Ward had 1.5 sacks and Kayvon Thibodeaux had half a sack, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss.

- A major bright spot was rookie Jalin Hyatt, who posted the first 100-yard game of his career. He made three downfield catches, including a 41-yarder on 3rd-and-long, and impressed when he broke a tackle in the open field to convert a third down on a crossing route. It was the first 100-yard game by a Giants receiver in over a year.

- DeVito got off to a solid start as he completed five of his first nine passes, with three of the four incompletions being dropped. However, he had to rely on the playmaking ability of his receivers to get the Giants on the board as Hyatt’s big third down conversion set up Hodgins’ touchdown. Hodgins also broke a tackle in the open field, as he stiff-armed Jonathan Jones into the turf.

- Wan’Dale Robinson was also a big part of the first half game plan, despite fumbling a handoff with the Giants in field goal range early on. He caught four passes in the first half but didn’t touch the ball after halftime.

Highlights

What's next

The Giants now enter their bye week and will host the Green Bay Packers in their game next Monday at 8:15 p.m.

