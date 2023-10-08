Giants takeaways from Sunday’s 31-16 loss to the Dolphins, including Daniel Jones’ neck injury

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The struggling New York Giants once again found themselves in an early hole, as Miami’s high-powered offense saw them storming out to a 14-0 lead. While the Giants forced their first three turnovers of the season to get back into the game, the Dolphins were able to pull away in the second half to drop the Giants to 1-4 on the season.

Miami looked set to take a 21-3 lead, but Jason Pinnock intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 102 yards for the Giants’ only first half touchdown of the season so far. The Dolphins kicked a last second field goal to make it 17-10 at the half, though.

Although the Giants entered the second half within a score for the first time all season, it didn’t last very long as Tua Tagavailoa connected with Tyreek Hill on a 69-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the third quarter to make it 24-10.

The Giants hit back with another field goal, but Miami ran the ball down their throats on the next series to use up the last four and a half minutes of the third quarter. The Dolphins passed the ball just once on their eight play, 75-yard drive with Raheem Mostert’s short touchdown giving Miami an 18-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins outgained New York by 524 yards to 268, racked up seven sacks and held the Giants without an offensive touchdown to ultimately win 31-16. Additionally, as if things weren’t bleak enough, Daniel Jones was knocked out of the game with a neck injury in the fourth quarter.

- The Pinnock interception return was almost the exact opposite of what happened to the Giants on Monday night. In that game, the Giants looked set to score and make it a close game, but Devon Witherspoon’s long interception return turned the game into a blowout. This changed a game from an apparent blowout into a close one at the half. Unfortunately, it didn’t remain close for long.

- Prior to Pinnock’s score, the Giants had been outscored 91-12 in first half action this season. They still haven’t scored a first half offensive touchdown.

- Much maligned defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux had a fumble recovery and another sack, his fourth in three games. Could he be breaking out?



Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) breaks free for a 76-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 8, 2023. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

- The turnovers were really the only thing that kept the Giants in the game in the first half, as Miami were as advertised; an offensive juggernaut with incredible team speed. De’Von Achane was completely untouched on his 76-yard touchdown run and the Dolphins had countless other big plays where they got their playmakers the ball in space. Hill’s 69-yard touchdown catch saw him blow past Tre Hawkins.

- It would be difficult to blame Jones for the Giants falling two scores behind once again, because by the time Miami scored their second touchdown, he had completed all seven of his passes, throwing successfully beyond the sticks a few times. Once again, he was forced to deal with constant pressure, and sacked six more times before being knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter.

- With Saquon Barkley out once again, the Giants opted to use rookie Eric Gray on offense. Gray, who was underwhelming in preseason, had a couple of nice runs, although the longest one was called back for a penalty. He was lucky that a teammate recovered his third quarter fumble, though, and ended up with just 26 yards on 13 touches.

- Tight end Darren Waller stepped up well as the Giants tried to feature him more heavily in the first half. He had four catches for 49 yards, including two big third down conversions. A couple more downfield shots to Waller were near misses, too. He ended up with a season-high eight catches for 86 yards but didn’t get much support from anyone else.

The Giants remain on the road as they face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m.



