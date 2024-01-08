Giants takeaways from Sunday's 27-10 win over Eagles, including Tyrod Taylor's impressive outing

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Sunday’s action with a postseason spot locked up but still had chance to win the NFC East. However, the New York Giants dominated them so badly in the first half of the season finale that they essentially threw in the towel of a 27-10 final.

Saquon Barkley’s two first-half touchdown runs and a touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Darius Slayton helped the Giants into a 24-0 halftime lead. The Eagles, having already lost AJ Brown to injury, opted to give up on the possibility of a comeback as they rested key starters like quarterback Jalen Hurts and center Jason Kelce.

The Eagles -- subsequently led by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota -- finally got on the board with a field goal late in the third quarter, then cut the lead to 24-10 on a Mariota to Quez Watkins touchdown pass with 10 minutes remaining, but a Mason Crosby field goal on New York’s next drive with under four minutes to go made the game a three-possession gap once again to effectively ice it.

The Giants finish the season with a 6-11 record, including a 4-4 home mark.



Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) for a rushing touchdown during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the key takeaways…

- The Eagles were already without leading rusher D’Andre Swift and thousand-yard receiver DeVonta Smith when Brown was sidelined by a knee injury. From that point on, the Eagles offensive looked completely toothless. Until Kenneth Gainwell’s 12-yard run on the final play of the first half, Philadelphia had zero yards in the second quarter. At halftime, they had just 103 yards, with 63 of those coming from Gainwell on the ground.

- On the play where Brown was injured, defensive back Nick McCloud stripped the ball loose for a key turnover at the Giants’ 17-yard line. That was as close as the Eagles got to scoring in the first half.

- In what might be his last ever game as a Giant, Barkley needed 84 rushing yards to reach the thousand-yard barrier but fell short as he ended up with just 46. He did, however, have a few memorable moments as he was able to get into the end zone twice and also caught a 46-yard pass on a deep ball from Taylor. The Giants could have given Barkley more touches down the stretch but instead opted to give some reps to rookie Eric Gray.

- Eighth-year veteran Sterling Shepard was also probably playing his last game as a Giant and they tried to dial up a touchdown to him just before halftime but Taylor’s pass was intercepted. Shepard then had a catch negated by a holding penalty but finally did get a few touches, and an ovation from the home crowd, in the second half.

- It was otherwise a terrific performance from Taylor in the first half, as he had 229 yards and a touchdown, connecting with six different receivers. Taylor at one stage completed 10 passes in a row. The Giants tried to get Taylor past the 300-yard threshold in the fourth quarter but he eventually ended up with just 297 yards.

- Jalin Hyatt and Darren Waller, whom Giants fans will have wanted to see featured heavily in this last game, both left the game with injuries. Waller did return in the second half, though, and ended up with five catches for 45 yards.

- It was Wan’Dale Robinson who was the top target in the first half. Robinson had 85 yards on five catches, including two big plays down inside the five-yard line to set up each of Barkley’s touchdowns. He didn’t catch a single pass after halftime, though.

- On defense, it was Xavier McKinney who was the star of the first half. He intercepted two passes, including one on a spectacular toe-tapping sideline catch. McKinney also broke up a long pass in the third quarter.

- The Giants also racked up five sacks, including two by Azeez Ojulari, who entered the game with just half a sack all year.

Highlights