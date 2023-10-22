Giants takeaways from Sunday’s 14-7 win over Commanders, including an uncharacteristically dominant first-half display

There was a familiar look to this week’s game, as the Giants were once again involved in a dominating first-half display. This week, however, it was the Giants who were the dominant team, flipping the script to lead the Commanders 14-0 at halftime. They had to cling on down the stretch, though.

The Giants, who entered the game with just five sacks all season, sacked Sam Howell five times in the first half alone as they outgained Washington 256 yards to 46 and held them to 0-for-7 on third downs. New York scored their first two first-half offensive touchdowns of the season on Tyrod Taylor’s 15-yard pass to Darren Waller and 32-yard pass to Saquon Barkley.

Protecting a halftime lead is new territory for this Giants’ team, though, and they allowed the Commanders back into the game when a muffed punt set up Brian Robinson’s touchdown run to make it 14-7.

The Commanders tried to cut the lead in the fourth quarter on a drive that featured two big catches by Terry McLaurin but came up empty when they were forced to settle for a short field goal attempt and Leonard Williams blocked it.

On their final possession, Washington got down to the six-yard line but turned the ball over on downs, as Jahan Dotson failed to hang onto a fourth-down pass.

Here are the key takeaways…

- The Giants made another slow start on offense, but this time it was matched by their opponent, and they finally got into the end zone early in the second quarter on a drive that featured four nice completions and a first down run by Taylor. Earlier in the game, the Giants had been booed by an impatient and frustrated fanbase during a scoreless first quarter.

- The Commanders should regret their decision to accept a holding penalty on the play before Waller’s go-ahead touchdown catch. Taylor had been stopped at about the three-yard line on 3rd-and-goal and the Giants likely would have settled for a field goal. Waller had a huge first half with 77 yards on five catches and ended up with 98 yards on seven catches.

- New York could have had an earlier lead, but Graham Gano missed another field goal. The usually dependable Gano has now missed four field goals in the first seven games. That’s more than he missed all last season. In fact, he’s only missed 10 field goals since 2017.

- Brian Daboll reportedly took a more hands-on approach to coaching the offense this week and it seemed to have a good impact. Other than the improved levels of success, the main thing that stood out about the offense was a faster tempo, which kept the Commanders off-balance. Washington losing their leading tackler Cody Barton to an early injury was probably also a factor.

- Rookie Eric Gray was removed from the punt return role after muffing a punt in the first half. This backfired, though, when his replacement, Sterling Shepard, also muffed one, setting up the Commanders in the red zone and leading to Robinson’s touchdown.

- The Giants missed out on two huge chances to take a 21-7 lead and effectively ice the game when Kayvon Thibodeaux dropped an easy pick-six and Barkley lost a fumble inside the 10-yard line.

- With their offense stagnating in the second half, Daboll opted to punt on 4th-and-1 from near midfield in the middle of the third quarter. With the benefit of hindsight, they perhaps wished they’d been more aggressive there as the Commanders continued to hang around in the second half.

- The Giants showcased more big play capabilities than in recent weeks in this game. Taylor connected on seven 20-yard plays through the air, with rookie Jalin Hyatt coming up with two deep catches. He ended up with 279 yards and two scores. Although Daboll has said that Daniel Jones will be the starter again once he’s healthy, the Giants may have to consider whether Taylor should retain the role for at least one more week.

What's next

The Giants remain at home and host the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m.