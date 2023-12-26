Giants takeaways from Monday's 33-25 loss to Eagles, including Tommy DeVito’s halftime benching

The Philadelphia Eagles looked to be cruising to a comfortable win on Christmas Day, as they led 20-3 after a dominant first half. However, the Giants battled back to cut it to a two-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held their nerve in the fourth quarter to build an eight-point lead, though, and then clinched the win on Kelee Ringo’s interception in the end zone as time expired. New York was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Jalen Hurts rushed for a one-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ second offensive play of the game and Philadelphia looked set to control the game from start to finish. Hurts also connected with DeVonta Smith on a 37-yard touchdown strike as the Eagles led by 17 at the half.

Tommy DeVito was held to 55 passing yards in the first half and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor at halftime and, although Taylor only completed two passes for 10 yards in the third quarter, the Giants cut the lead to 20-18 on a Saquon Barkley touchdown run and Adoree’ Jackson’s pick-six.

The Eagles restored their lead to 12 with a D’Andre Swift touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter, but Taylor’s 69-yard touchdown bomb to Darius Slayton made it a five-point game with just over five minutes remaining. New York got the ball back down eight with just over a minute remaining but the comeback bid was ended by Ringo’s interception.

Here are the takeaways...

- During the week, head coach Brian Daboll had talked about the importance of getting off to a good start, but the Giants went three-and-out on their first drive and then Britain Covey returned a line drive punt all the way to New York’s 13-yard line. Two plays later, and less than three minutes into the game, the Eagles took a 7-0 lead.

- Giants punter Jamie Gillan was struggling with a groin issue and his low punt set up that first return. His next one was also poor, and Covey picked it up off the bounce and returned it near midfield to set up a field goal for a 10-3 lead. With all the injuries they’ve had at the kicker position, a punter injury is the last thing the Giants needed on special teams.

- With the Giants down 17-3, they drove deep into Eagles territory by keeping the drive alive on consecutive 4th-and-short conversions. However, they went to the well once too often as Barkley was stuffed in the backfield by Haason Reddick on a third 4th-and-short play and New York came up empty.

- The Giants refused to accept a Christmas gift right before halftime when Hurts inexplicably didn’t go out of bounds even though the Eagles didn’t have any timeouts and wouldn’t have had time to run another play in the red zone. Unfortunately, the officials determined that Bobby Okereke had prevented them from spotting the ball and called him for a delay of game with four seconds left. This allowed Philadelphia to extend the lead to 20-3 with a field goal as time expired.

- On the opening kickoff at the start of the second half, the Eagles gave them another gift, though, as Boston Scott ran into his teammate and lost a fumble. The Giants accepted this one gratefully with Barkley scoring to cut the lead to 20-10.

- The Giants missed several opportunities to make big plays in the first half, including a dropped pass by an open Darren Waller, missed tackles on potential sacks by Jason Pinnock and Micah McFadden and a dropped interception by Isaiah Simmons, which would have been a pick-six. However, Jackson’s bobbling interception and long return late in the third quarter flipped the game on its head when the Eagles looked poised to go up 27-10.

- Daboll was furious after a few controversial calls went against the Giants. One in particular saw center John Michael Schmitz called for a false start when it looked like the Eagles had jumped offside near midfield on 4th-and-4.

- A pivotal moment early in the fourth quarter saw Hurts find A.J. Brown for 32 yards on 3rd-and-20 with the Giants trailing by two. That extended the drive on which Swift scored to make it a two-possession game again. Brown, who also had another big catch and run on the drive, had a huge second half after only catching one short pass before halftime.

- Waller’s disappointing season continued as he was held without a catch until the last minute, but then he had two big catches on the last drive. He could have had another huge play in the fourth quarter as he leaked out downfield and was wide open for a potential touchdown on 3rd-and-1 but Taylor badly underthrew him rolling to his left.

Highlights

What's next

The Giants’ penultimate game of the season sees them hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1:00 p.m.