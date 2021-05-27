Giants Takeaways: Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard and more discuss new additions at OTAs

Daniel Jones in red practice jersey during OTA presser

The Giants have a much-improved roster heading into their OTAs this week, and the team knows it.

On offense, Sterling Shepard is already interacting with his new wide receiver teammate, Kenny Golladay.



"I got to run around with KG a little bit and the way he plucks the ball [out of the air] is special," he told reporters via Zoom on Thursday.



"He’s a big body guy. Definitely can stretch the field, something that we need as an offense."

Blake Martinez, the Giants' leader on defense, has also been impressed by a rookie who should be battling with him all season long, Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari.

"He’s a freaky looking player," Martinez explained. "Just watching him today, he made some great plays out there in practice. Showed some athleticism, things like that. But it’s OTAs. You got to wait until we put the pads on, but other than that, I think he’s done really well.”

For head coach Joe Judge, though, these OTA practices not only get rookies and newcomers acclimated to the new system they will be working in, but also make sure to check in on each and every player.

"Every opportunity you get to work with any of these players, I don't care if it's a rookie or ten-year vet is crucial and the goal is the same this year for everyone, to develop their skills, functionalities and schematic and conceptual understanding of what we are doing," Judge said.

Here's what else the Giants touched on Thursday:

Shepard's number change pays homage to his father

"Yeah, something that means a lot to me. It's been a number that I've been since I was a little kid, after my father passed. He wore No. 3 in college. That's something that meant a lot to me, a lot to his teammates. I wanted to carry that on.

"When I came into the league, you couldn't get single digits. Whenever the rule changed, I was happy to grab that."

Jones not feeling any extra pressure because it's a team effort

"It's on all of us. It's on all 11 guys to do their job every play. That's how we're going to make big plays, is everyone doing their job. It's not on any one person more than the other. It's about everyone executing together as a unit. That's how we're going to create explosive plays, be a productive offense.

Judge has more leaders than just Jones in the locker room

"I think we have a lot of great leadership throughout the locker room. There's a lot of layers of leadership. Doesn't come from just one person. It has to come from different people and you have to make sure you can reach and touch every player on our roster. I love the way our team interacts and the leadership emerging from different age groups and guys being willing to share across the ball and share wisdom and put their arm around the guy and I like the way they challenge each other on the field and push to get better."