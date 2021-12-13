Giants takeaways from 37-21 loss to Chargers, including another disheartening offensive performance

Saquon Barkley tacked by multiple Chargers

Justin Herbert at quarterback. A dominant offensive line. That’s the team Dave Gettleman wanted to build for the Giants.

Instead, he watched that team show just how far his Giants still have to go.

Herbert, the quarterback the Giants wanted in the 2019 draft before he decided to return to college for another season, absolutely ripped apart Gettleman’s overmatched team on Sunday in Los Angeles. Standing behind a wall of an offensive line, and armed with play-making receivers, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

That was more than he needed as the Chargers humiliated the Giants and their anemic offense with a 37-21 win.

It really was everything Gettleman dreamed the Giants would be right now, especially if Herbert had come out and not forced the Giants to take Daniel Jones in that draft instead. The Chargers’ line was dominant. And even without Keenan Allen, who was out with COVID-19, Herbert’s receivers were making incredible catches.

The Giants’ defense, as usual, had no pass rush. It’s secondary was shaky in coverage, especially on deep passes.

And on offense … well, what did anyone expect? They were no help. And don’t be fooled by the final score, either. This was a 37-7 game. The Giants’ offense didn’t get to work until garbage time.

All in all, it was another pathetic display of football and an utterly predictable result. It’s also not likely to get better any time soon with the Giants playing out the string.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball under pressure from New York Giants line backer Quincy Roche (95) in the first half at SoFi Stadium.

But the Chargers are probably headed to the playoffs. So Gettleman’s vision was right. It was just his execution that was wrong.

Here are some more takeaways from yet another disheartening loss …

It is really unclear when, or if, Daniel Jones will return this season, but don’t expect the offense to ever look much better with Mike Glennon running the show. He’s a game manager at best and he hasn’t been a particularly good one. He was a dismal 17 of 36 for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Though in his defense, his offensive line continues to stink and he’s not getting much help from anyone.

Saquon Barkley continues to look nothing like the Saquon Barkley everyone wants to remember. He carried 16 times for 64 yards and caught three passes for 31 yards. His biggest play was a garbage time, 18-yard touchdown on which he was wide open. He’s just not making anyone miss anymore.

Good for WR Kenny Golladay battling through his ribs injury to play in this game. But for what? He caught two passes for 15 yards despite being targeted eight times. That’s crazy for a No. 1 receiver with a $72 million contract.

Sterling Shepard was barely a factor in his return. He wasn’t targeted until late in the first half and finished with two catches for 27 yards.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

Not that one play would’ve made much of a difference in this game, but WR Darius Slayton had an ugly early drop on a pass that Glennon put right into his chest. He was only targeted one more time the rest of the game, finishing with zero catches. What a disappointment he’s been this season.

What an awful “drive” for the Giants at the end of the first half, that was so symbolic of their offensive issues. They stopped the Chargers and, after a short punt, they got the ball at the Chargers’ 41 with 1:40 remaining. Perfect set up for at least a field goal, right? Wrong. Three plays, minus-2 yards and just 39 seconds later they were punting. And then …

What a spectacular pass from Herbert on the next drive – 59 yards to Jalen Guyton for a touchdown. Guyton ran right down the middle of the field, split safeties Xavier McKinney and Logan Ryan, and Herbert put the ball right on his hands. Wow.

There were times in this game – a lot of times – where the Chargers’ offensive line was just dominant, both in protection and run blocking. It was a good reminder of how good teams are built. But it’s also a good reminder that the Giants’ offensive line isn’t their only problem line. Their defensive line isn’t great either. Not just the pass rush – which is atrocious and was non-existent again in this game -- but the in-the-trenches part. That will have to be a big part of the rebuild, too.

I feel like I over-did it on the offense in this “Instant Analysis,” considering the defense was just as bad, if not worse. But it’s hard to pick out single players because it was all just so horribly bad.

When did the Giants reach their desperation point? It came midway through the third quarter when they called for a fake punt from their own 38 yard line. Nice to see Joe Judge get aggressive. Not surprising to see it didn’t work. Punter Riley Dixon couldn’t connect with special teamer Keion Crossen and the Giants turned it over on downs.