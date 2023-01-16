Giants takeaways from 31-24 Wild Card Round win over Vikings, including Daniel Jones' brilliance

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during the first quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Not only did the upstart Giants reach the NFL playoffs, now they’ve banked a win. Daniel Jones, in his playoff debut, directed a terrific offense and Saquon Barkley had 109 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat the host Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, Sunday at US Bank Stadium.

Xavier McKinney made the tackle of the year – so far – for the Giants by taking down Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson after his catch on fourth-and-eight with less than 2:00 to play. The play sealed the victory, the first by the Giants since Super Bowl XLVI after the 2011 season.

The Giants, who were 4-13 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 thanks in large part to Brian Daboll’s coaching, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

The Vikings had been 11-0 in one-score games during the regular season.

Here are the takeaways from the Giants win in Sunday’s Super Wild Card Round:

-Jones was masterful, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to have 300-plus passing yards, two-plus passing TDs and 70-plus rushing yards in a playoff game.

He completed 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards against the Vikings, who were 31st against the pass this year. He threw touchdown passes to Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger. Jones had trouble with turnovers earlier in his career, but he seemed to squash that weakness this year and continued that success against the Vikings by not fumbling or throwing an interception.

Jones also excelled with his legs, running for 78 yards on 17 carries, including two sneaks on fourth-down plays, which extended drives. One of those drives resulted in the TD that broke a 24-24 tie. Overall, Jones piloted an offense that outgained Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, 431-332. It’s the second time this year that Jones has thrown for 300-plus against Minnesota – he threw for 334 in Week 16.

- Barkley made the most of his touches, rushing nine times for 53 yards and two scores, including an immediate answer after the Vikings breezed to a TD on their first drive of the game. He also had five catches for 56 yards.

- All season, the Giants have made due with a patchwork receiver corps, thanks to injuries, underperformance and even a trade. But Hodgins looked like a No. 1 receiver-type against the Vikings, hauling in eight passes for 105 yards. His 14-yard score in the first quarter gave the Giants a 14-7 lead.

Darius Slayton had a catch for 49 yards and finished with four grabs for 88 yards, but his day was marred by a late drop on third down when the Giants perhaps had a chance to grind out the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.

- The Giants had a lot of trouble – again – with Hockenson, the Minnesota tight end. He scorched them for 13 catches in the regular-season meeting, won by the Vikings, and had 10 more catches for 129 yards Sunday. But the Giants fared much better against all-world receiver Justin Jefferson, who led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards this year. Jefferson had 12 catches against the Giants during the season and was off to a hot start Sunday with four catches on the first drive. But the Giants slowed him in the second half and he finished with only seven grabs for 47 yards and he did not score. It was a huge help that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was back from a knee injury. Jefferson also threw a pass on a daring pass back to Cousins on the Vikings’ second drive. But Jackson destroyed the play, knocking down Cousins and forcing a punt.

- The Giants lost one of their best pass rushers when Azeez Ojulari was ruled out in the third quarter because of an injured quad. Ojulari has been plagued by injuries this season, but had 5.5 sacks in seven games during the regular season, good for second on the team. Safety Jason Pinnock also left with an abdomen injury.

- At the end of the first half, the Vikings might have squandered a chance to get their offense an extra crack at the end zone when they did not call any timeouts with the Giants backed up deep in their own territory, facing a third-and-seven. Time ticked away (doesn’t it always?) and the Giants managed one first down before taking a knee with two seconds left to end the half.

- Early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings drove to the Giants;’ 15-yard line and faced a fourth-and-one. They went for it – they had already converted a fourth-and-two from the Giants’ 40 on the drive – but offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was whistled for a false start, negating Cousins’ successful sneak. It forced them to try a 38-yard field goal and Greg Joseph’s kick was good to tie the score at 24 with 12:34 remaining.

- With 7:47 left, the Giants took a 31-24 lead on a gutsy drive that included a fourth-and-one conversion from the Vikings’ six-yard line. Jones pulled off a sneak to get the first down, though he took a big hit on the play, and then Barkley scored from just outside the two. Barkley ran into ex-Giant Dalvin Tomlinson first and seemed headed for the ground. But he started moving left and it was enough to get into the end zone.

- The Giants lost a touchdown late in the second quarter because of an illegal-shift penalty, which wiped out what would’ve been a four-yard TD run by Jones. A statue-of-liberty type play, where Matt Breida ended up with the ball on a sly lefty handoff from Jones, gained three yards, but two incomplete passes meant the Giants had to try a field goal. Graham Gano’s kick put them up, 17-7 with 3:25 left in the first half. It capped a 20-play, 85-yard drive that took 10:52.

With the win, the Giants advance to the Divisional Round, where they'll face the No.1 seed Eagles in Philadelphia. Exact time and date have not been announced.