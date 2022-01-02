Giants takeaways from 29-3 loss to Bears, including total lack of passing offense

Mike Glennon reacts after strip sack on first play of game

What the Giants' offense did at Solider Field on Sunday is basically what should be expected the rest of the season. It was downright pitiful the type of production put out on the field in their 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The first two possessions of the game resulted in turnovers: A strip sack that almost went for a touchdown -- on the first snap of the game! -- and an interception from Mike Glennon came on a third down after the Bears already made it 7-0.

Both of those turnovers led to touchdowns, and just before some fans could get into their seats, the game was over.

Chicago wouldn't let the Giants do anything when they had the ball, and it looked effortless. The GIants had a net -16 passing yards at the end of the first half -- this is totaled by passing yards to sacks taken -- which is a task in itself to complete. Saquon Barkley was taking wildcat snaps because New York just didn't trust Glennon to throw the ball.

Overall, the Giants had net -10 on the day. That's just so bad.

But don't worry Giants fans, just one more game and this nightmare of a season is over.

Here are some more takeaways from the game:

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) evades the tackle of Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) during the first half at Soldier Field.

- If you had the Bears' defense in championship fantasy week, you definitely liked what they were able to produce. Two interceptions, two fumbles lost, four sacks and just three points allowed. They were just teeing off on the Giants, knowing they weren't going to throw unless absolutely necessary and they made the turnover margin work in their favor.

- Barkley was actually a lone bright spot in this one. On his 18 carries, he produced 89 yards and was making tacklers miss like his old self. His line was giving him a little bit of holes to work with, but a lot of his production came from fighting for yardage. A 4.9 average is solid compared to what he's been able to do all year. Good sign for him heading into Week 18.

- We knew the pass game was nonexistent for the Giants, but not at this capacity. Glennon produced 24 yards on 4-of-11 through the air. A 12-yard catch by Evan Engram. A 12-yard catch by David Sills.

- It didn't help the defense that they were on the field most of the game, but there were some highlights. James Bradberry notched another interception in Chicago -- he had one during the 2020 season, too. Also, Lorenzo Carter had a sack, as he's been playing well down the stretch.

- Jaylon Smith might have solidified a role with the Giants next season. He's been playing well since donning the blue and white, and that was showcased again with a sack and a co-team-high five tackles.