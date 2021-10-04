NY Giants vs Saints Week 4: 8 Takeaways from New York's 27-21 overtime win vs. New Orleans

Daniel Jones sets to throw vs. Saints

It was a battle in the bayou between the Giants and the New Orleans Saints, but New York finally collected their first win of the season in overtime, 27-21.

New York was down 21-10 at one point in the second half, but the determination to battle back saw Graham Gano, who ended his NFL-best 37 straight field goals earlier in the game on a 35-yard miss, hit a 48-yarder right now the gut to tie the game at 21 with less than 45 seconds to go.

After an animated Jabrill Peppers won the overtime coin flip and signaled his team wanted the ball, Jones got to work.

First, a tone setter with a 14-yard strike to John Ross. Then, after staying stale, Saquon Barkley -- who had himself his best game of the season and continues to get better by the week -- rips off a nice gain on a screen to get into Saints territory.

Following the scariest situation with Barkley fumbling but the Giants recovering, Jones finds Kenny Golladay on busted coverage for beautiful field position at the Saints' six.

Finally, Barkley busts into the end zone and the Giants secure their first win of the season. A much-needed one at that.

The offense couldn't have been better, especially Jones who eclipsed 400 passing yards for the first time in his career on 28-for-40 through the air. He also had 28 yards rushing.

Barkley, like we said, looked great in this one. Powerful burst in the run game led to 52 yards and the game-winning score. He also had a 54-yard receiving score, too.

As the Giants rejoice and look to build off this one, here's some more takeaways from the game:

1) Judge & Garrett's Questionable Calls & Decisions

Some very questionable play-calling and decision-making at crucial parts in this game could've led to the Giants' demise again. The first came on the Giants' third drive of the game, when they had a 3rd-and-1 chance close to red zone territory and decided to call a play action pass that Jones threw away. But instead of going for it there, they decide to kick that 35-yard field goal that Gano surprisingly misses.

Then, even worse, the Giants were on the five yard line when an end around was called on 2nd-and-goal to Evan Engram that lost yardage. If that wasn't bad enough, Kyle Rudolph was targeted on a slant against the Saints best corner, Marshon Lattimore, the very next play. The Giants settled for a 23 yard field goal after that. For a team that doesn't score touchdowns at a modern day clip in the NFL, this was very poor play-calling.

2) Saquon Barkley is BACK

Need more examples of Barkley getting back to his old self? On a crucial drive down 21-10 in the fourth, he ran a wheel route and beat Lattimore down the sideline and Jones put it right on his numbers. From there, he made a defender miss and scored a 54-yard touchdown. A beautiful play call and perfectly executed. He was fantastic and it appears he gets better with each week.

3) Kadarius Toney's usage

Kadarius Toney saw more usage with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both out with hamstring injuries, and he once again proved why he's an insanely valuable weapon. On his first touch of the game, Toney caught a short pass on 3rd-and-18 and made multiple tacklers miss and fought for the first down. He is also so lethal on 1-on-1 matchups, which the Giants need to utilize more when they can. Toney did have a dropped pass in the fourth that would've been a fourth down and the ball was perfeclty thrown. But can't criticize the rookie too much. He finished with six catches on nine targets for 78 yards.

4) John Ross is FAST

If football fans forgot, John Ross is fast. Coming off the IR and playing for the first time as a Giants, his first catch is a bomb from Jones between two defenders -- a beautifully thrown ball -- that Ross actually ended up fumbling before crossing the goal line, however, he recovered the ball and it was ruled a touchdown. If he can stay on the field, his speed is unmatched in many situations.

5) Lack of run defense

It's hard to contain Alvin Kamara in in the run game, but overall, the Saints' rushing game was tough for the Giants' defense to handle. Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns, one of which was terrible tackling execution by New York in the red zone. Hill broke close to eight tackles on his way into the end zone. Kamara had 120 yards on the ground with Hill garnering 28 and those two scores.

6) Kenny Golladay's big day

Golladay had his best Giants game, too. He had 116 yards on just six catches, but they were all big ones.

7) O-Line's uneven play

Playing their fourth left guard in four games, Matt Skura, the Giants' offensive line was shaky to start the game but held up once it got going. While Barkley couldn't do much running behind it, Jones had some time to work in the pocket against a good front. Run blocking, though, needs to get better or Jason Garrett needs to think of something else to get Barkley some space to work with.

8) Lack of pass rush

The Saints' O-line won the battle up front. Big gains for Kamara and not a single sack on any quarterback they put back there. Jameis Winston had all the time in the world and that's when his big arm can let loose and it did at times. The Giants (you've heard this before) needs someone to get back there.

Highlights

What's Next

The Giants will try to turn the tides against a divisional opponent, as the Dallas Cowboys host New York on Oct. 10 at 4:25 p.m.

