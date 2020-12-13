Giants takeaways from 26-7 loss to Cardinals, including a beaten-up Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones sacked by Cardinals

Daniel Jones returned to the Giants on Sunday, and he did not look good at all.

Maybe he’s still hurt, maybe the week-long layoff made him rusty, but whatever it was this performance was a big step backwards for the Giants starting quarterback. Jones was only 11-of-21 for 127 yards. He didn’t run once in the entire game. And after being shut out in the first half for the second straight week, the Giants (5-8) went on to lose what could be a very costly game to the Arizona Cardinals, 26-7-.

Jones looked shaky and off right from the start. It was clear his pocket presence was off early when he was hammered for a sack by former Giants linebacker Markus Golden – and not from his blindside either. Jones somehow didn’t see him coming – which didn’t seem possible – and as a result, he fumbled as soon as he was hit. Golden recovered and set the Cards up at the Giants nine-yard line.

And when he was able to throw, he wasn’t very on target. Far too many of his early passes seemed to be just a little bit behind his receivers. And he had no connection with his best receiver, receiver Darius Slayton. He threw seven of his first 11 passes in Slayton’s direction, but the receiver only caught three of them. Honestly, he didn’t have much of a chance on most.

He was also missing open receivers and simply didn’t look like he was seeing the field well. The Giants ended up with just 58 yards in the first half and didn’t have a single play in Arizona territory. It was so bad that Giants coach Joe Judge had Colt McCoy warming up before the second half. He did stick with Jones, who led a half-opening touchdown drive. But things didn’t get much better after that, and the Giants wasted a pretty good defensive effort.

The conclusion from all that is that Jones likely wasn’t fully healthy. Certainly the fact that he didn’t run would indicate that. But clearly the Giants believed they had a better chance with Jones not at full strength than they did with a completely healthy McCoy.

Jones’ job isn’t in jeopardy, obviously, so unless he aggravated his hamstring injury, he’ll get the start next Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. But if the Giants have any shot at winning that game, Jones and the offense – which only had 159 total yards -- have a lot of improving to do before then.

Here are some more takeaways on the loss that put their spot atop the NFC East in jeopardy:

- The Giants defense really had better game than the final stats will show, but this was a throwback to how it was for them during the 0-5 start. They held strong early, but clearly wore down as the game went on. That’s what happens when the offense goes nowhere and the defense has to keep running back onto the field. The defense was on the field for 30 of the first 47 minutes. The final time of possession was 37:52 to 22:08.

- What a tremendous goal-line stand for the Giants defense in the first quarter, after Jones’ early fumble set the Cardinals up at the Giants 9. On second down, LB Blake Martinez snuffed out an end-around and stopped Cards WR Christian Kirk at the 1. On third down, Martinez, S Julian Love and DT Dexter Lawrence all stood up RB Kenyan Drake at the one-yard line. And on fourth and goal from the 1, rookie LB Tae Crowder chased QB Kyler Murray out of the pocket, S Logan Ryan blanketed the tight end and CB James Bradberry deflected a pass away in the end zone. Incredible team defense to get out of a jam.

- The Giants offensive line had been showing a ton of improvement over the last month or so, but this game was really not good. They only produced 78 yards in the run game and Jones was sacked six times, including three times by LB Hassan Reddick. Reddick added two more, for a Cardinals record five, once McCoy came into the game. That gave the Cardinals a ridiculous eight sacks on the game. Yes, a lot of the damage was due to receivers not being able to get open, or Jones not seeing the rush or just holding the ball way too long. But none of that happened in a vacuum. The blocking was just not there for the first time in a while.

- The Giants continue to rotate their offensive line, but it looks like rookie Shane Lemieux has permanently replaced Will Hernandez as the starter at left guard. He took over when Hernandez went on the COVID-19/Reserves list last month and he hasn’t given the job back since. Hernandez did get some playing time, as did rookie Matt Peart at right tackle, but there clearly has been a literal changing of the guard.

- Wayne Gallman has been outstanding for the Giants in recent weeks, but he could not get going in this game. He had just seven carries for 22 yards in the first half and only finished with 57 yards in the game – 22 of which came on the Giants’ touchdown drive in the third quarter.

- Slayton has been banged up and hadn’t done much. In the last two weeks he was only targeted twice, and caught just one pass for 14 yards. On Sunday, he was targeted five times on Jones’ first seven passes (two catches, 20 yards). And he finished with just three catches for 31 yards.

- The Giants’ special teams have been in a freefall the last three weeks. The coverage has been poor, they’ve made far too many mistakes. And they made a big one on Sunday when RB Dion Lewis fumbled a second quarter kick return. The ball appeared to be kicked out of his hands by Cards LB Kylie Fitts, but no penalty was called. Regardless, the Cards recovered and scored their first touchdown of the game a few plays later.

- Really strange play call by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett late in the third quarter with the Giants trailing 20-7. They had a 3rd and 1 from their own 16. Gallman was just beginning to get into a groove. Jones’ timing had been off all day. So they … throw it deep? And to Sterling Shepard who rarely runs deep routes anymore. That play call had to be a run, or at the very least a short pass. Instead, Jones’ pass predictably falls incomplete, the Giants punt, it goes only 34 yards, and the Cards get the ball at midfield and end up kicking a field goal.