Giants Takeaways from 25-23 loss to Bucs, including a near comeback from Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones almost pulled an Eli Manning in a game against Tom Brady. But the young quarterback isn’t quite there yet.

The 23-year-old Jones led a late, fourth-quarter touchdown drive that ended with a beautiful, 19-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate that pulled the Giants within two. But he couldn’t complete his final pass on the two-point conversion and the Giants lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-23.

As close as it was, though, it wouldn’t have come down to the end if it hadn’t been for Jones, who did all he could to throw the game away earlier. He missed on a slew of big-play opportunities and he threw two second-half interceptions, including one that led to Tampa’s game-winning touchdown.

They deserved better, but Jones couldn’t deliver. And it’s not like he didn’t have plenty of chances. He misfired on four shots deep to big-play receiver Darius Slayton, who was wide open on all of them, and he missed on another to an open Sterling Shepard. But it was the two interceptions that were killers – one on the first drive of the second half and one early in the fourth quarter.

And those interceptions were virtually identical. Both times he couldn’t find an open receiver even though he had plenty of time. Then with the pressure all over him, Jones (25 of 41, 256 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) decided to force a pass rather than take a sack or throw it away. Worse, both times – both – he had Slayton open down the field for a touchdown if he saw him. The first time, Slayton was wide open by about 30 yards.

The Giants can forgive a lot of Jones’ mistakes because of his youth, but his decision-making has been alarming for any age. And in this game it was absolutely costly. They did almost everything else right. They gave him every opportunity to pull out what would’ve been a stunning victory.

But he was just incapable of making a play.

Here are some more takeaways from the Giants’ seventh loss in eight games this season...

- The final play of the game was a real heart-breaker. Jones had running back Dion Lewis open on the two-point conversion play, but Bucs safety Antoine Winfield came streaking across in coverage. Jones couldn’t get the ball there fast enough, but Winfield appeared to get there a bit early and seemed to hit Lewis right before his arm hit the ball. The officials threw a flag, which would’ve given the Giants another shot, but they decided there was no foul on the play. It was pretty close, though. That’s a tough flag to pick up in that spot.

- The defense deserved so much better. It came up with big plays all game long. LB Blake Martinez’s forced fumble on Bucs RB Ronald Jones in the first quarter was, obviously, huge, getting the Giants the ball at the Tampa 12 and setting up a field goal. But there were smaller ones too, like the way rookie corner Darnay Holmes slammed Bucs RB Leonard Fournette just before he got to the first down marker late in the first half. It was a physical play that held the Bucs to a field goal right before the half. And then cornerback Isaac Yiadom with a great play early in the fourth quarter to break up a deep pass to Scotty Miller. They stopped Leonard Fournette on 3rd and 1 late in the game to give Jones one more shot. They were the better defense in this game, which is something since the Bucs came in as the top-ranked defense in the league.

- Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ much-maligned rookie left tackle, had what looked like his best game so far. He didn’t have it easy, having to deal with the likes of JPP and Shaq Barrett, but thanks in large part to him, Jones was only sacked three times. The technique problems that his former coach had highlighted to SNY a couple of weeks ago? They didn’t seem to be an issue at all. He looked smooth. And so, by the way, did rookie guard Shane Lemieux, who was starting for Will Hernandez (COVID/Reserves). Really, in all, this was the best Dave Gettleman’s offensive line has looked.

- Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s game plan was smart – a focus on short passes and quick slants to keep the Bucs defense off balance. Then he liberally sprinkled in deep shots. If only those had worked, things could have been much different. But Jones went 0 for 4 on deep shots to Slayton and 0 for 1 to Shepard. The first two he had Slayton open down the sidelines, but the passes were just a little too wide. On the third, Slayton was open in the end zone but it looked like he couldn’t find the ball. It’s unclear if he would’ve been able to get to it anyway. And the fourth was just a bad overthrow in the fourth quarter. Whatever, they had their chances for some big early plays and just couldn’t make it work. Jones missed on another one in the third quarter to Sterling Shepard. Blown chances to put the game away.

Story continues