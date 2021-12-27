Giants T Matt Peart suffered torn ACL in loss to Eagles

Giants T Matt Peart at practice

The Giants have lost T Matt Peart for the final two games of the season, as the team announced he suffered a torn ACL in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

It's been a nightmare season for Peart, who is in his second year with the Giants after GM Dave Gettleman spent a third-round pick on the UConn product and Bronx native in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants were confident that he could beat out Nate Solder for the right tackle job, and that seemed to be the message throughout training camp. That was until Solder was out there against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and despite spot starts and playing 100 percent of offensive snaps in three games, Peart never solidified a role on the line.

And that's not a good thing considering the amount of injuries and production this unit has had this season.

Head coach Joe Judge discussed Peart on Monday, saying injuries have just followed him all year long and this was the unfortunate climax of that.

"His number one priority right now is getting healthy," Judge said. "You talk about Matt’s year this year and trying to build in that second year, one thing he’s dealt with a number of setbacks and that’s injury. Showing up to training camp and had to go on PUP, had an issue with his back that set him back a good bit and that something that kinda snowballed and rolled into the season as far as him being able to go out there and play at a top level.”

Peart was always considered a developmental project, and his rookie year showed spurts that he could be a starter down the road. But now, with a long road of recovery ahead, is there a spot with him on the Giants moving forward?

Whoever the GM is when Gettleman ends up "retiring," a long look will come to the offensive line and every option is sure to be evaluated. Simply put, this injury couldn't come at a worse time for Peart.

Julian Love enters COVID protocol

The Giants also announced that their safety has hit the Reserve/COVID list.

Love played yesterday next to Xavier McKinney and Logan Ryan at the safety spots.