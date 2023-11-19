Giants sweep season series thanks to 6 Commanders turnovers
Hard to win a football game when you have six turnovers, even if you sack a quarterback 9 times.
Ron Rivera will rue the day his team lost the season series to the New York Giants.
The second defeat was 31-19 on Sunday as Sam Howell accounted for half of Washington’s turnovers with 3 interceptions.
The Commanders have lost seven of nine after winning the first tow games of the season.
The final indignity was a pick-six by Isaiah Simmons. He returned it 54 yards for the score.
GIANTS GAME-SEALING PICK-6!
Their 6th takeaway of the game! #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/LbRhiyLHdJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2023