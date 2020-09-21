Giants suspect WR Sterling Shepard could be dealing with turf toe

Just as the Giants announce Saquon Barkley is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, their No. 1 wide receiver might be missing some time too.

Sterling Shepard was seen hobbling off the field on Sunday against the Bears after making a catch and getting tackled awkwardly. He missed the rest of the game with what was said to be a toe injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants believe that Shepard is dealing with turf toe, and that would likely mean he will be sidelined.

A source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano that the Giants thought a couple of weeks would be missed by Shepard, but the team was waiting for his MRI to give them a better understanding of what he is dealing with.

The injury bug has been something Shepard has been fighting since since last season. After a 2018 campaign that pegged him to be a top receiver for the Giants (872 yards, 4 TD), he missed six games in 2019 with concussion issues and he never got on a roll.







Heading into Week 3 against a tough opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants will need to get really creative on offense with Barkley, and likely Shepard now, out.




