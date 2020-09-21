Giants suspect WR Sterling Shepard could be dealing with turf toe

Scott Thompson
Giants WR Sterling Shepard at practice

Just as the Giants announce Saquon Barkley is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, their No. 1 wide receiver might be missing some time too. 

Sterling Shepard was seen hobbling off the field on Sunday against the Bears after making a catch and getting tackled awkwardly. He missed the rest of the game with what was said to be a toe injury. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants believe that Shepard is dealing with turf toe, and that would likely mean he will be sidelined. 

A source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano that the Giants thought a couple of weeks would be missed by Shepard, but the team was waiting for his MRI to give them a better understanding of what he is dealing with.

The injury bug has been something Shepard has been fighting since since last season. After a 2018 campaign that pegged him to be a top receiver for the Giants (872 yards, 4 TD), he missed six games in 2019 with concussion issues and he never got on a roll.


Heading into Week 3 against a tough opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants will need to get really creative on offense with Barkley, and likely Shepard now, out.